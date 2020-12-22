Worldwide Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel market accounted for $5.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increase in disposable income, rise in the production of vehicles and stringent government rules for the emission and noise control in the vehicles are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, cost and low life are hampering the growth of the market.
An automotive dual mass flywheel is a mechanical device that provides energy to the system continuously. Automotive dual mass flywheels are made of diverse metals such as cast iron, maraging steel, and aluminium alloy to withstand drastic temperature and high strain situations as the amount of heat generated are significantly high in the drivetrain and engine assembly.
Based on the transmission type, the automatic segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for vehicle automation and ongoing development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to high volume production of vehicles, growing demand from the transport and energy storage sectors and large consumer base in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market include Lavacast, AmTech International, Euroseals (PTY) LTD, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, Tilton Engineering, Skyway Precision, Inc, Schaeffler AG, Platinum Driveline, LMB, JMT Auto Limited, EXEDY Globalparts, AMS Automotive, Linamar Corporation, and AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
Transmission Types Covered:
Semi-Automatic
Manual
Automatic
Materials Covered:
Maraging Steel
Cast Iron
Aluminium Alloy
Engine Displacements Covered:
&lessThan; 1.5L
1.5-2.5L
>2.5L
Sales Channels Covered:
Aftermarket
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Vehicle Types Covered:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Applications Covered:
SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle)
Hatchback
Sedan
Products Covered:
Three-phase Bent Spring
Two-phase Bent Springs in Parallel
One-phase Bent Springs in Parallel
Individual Bent Spring
What the Report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Transmission Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Semi-Automatic
5.3 Manual
5.4 Automatic
6 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Maraging Steel
6.3 Cast Iron
6.4 Aluminium Alloy
7 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Engine Displacement
7.1 Introduction
7.2 &lessThan; 1.5L
7.3 1.5-2.5L
7.4 >2.5L
8 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aftermarket
8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
9 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Vehicle
9.3 Commercial Vehicle
9.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicle
9.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
10 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle)
10.3 Hatchback
10.4 Sedan
11 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Product
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Three-phase Bent Spring
11.3 Two-phase Bent Springs in Parallel
11.4 One-phase Bent Springs in Parallel
11.5 Individual Bent Spring
12 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Lavacast
14.2 AmTech International
14.3 Euroseals (PTY) LTD
14.4 American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
14.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.6 Valeo SA
14.7 Tilton Engineering
14.8 Skyway Precision, Inc
14.9 Schaeffler AG
14.10 Platinum Driveline
14.11 LMB
14.12 JMT Auto Limited
14.13 EXEDY Globalparts
14.14 AMS Automotive
14.15 Linamar Corporation
14.16 AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5bhdo
ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com