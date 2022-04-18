Worldwide Automotive Cybersecurity Industry to 2027 - Featuring Argus Cyber Security, Intel and Robert Bosch Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global automotive cybersecurity market to grow with a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on automotive cybersecurity market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on automotive cybersecurity market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increased Use Of Advanced Electronics Parts In Vehicle

  • Rising Advancement Of Connected Cars

2) Restraints

  • Increasing Complexity In Vehicle Electronic System

3) Opportunities

  • Introduction Of Electric Vehicle

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive cybersecurity market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive cybersecurity market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive cybersecurity market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Security
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
5.1. Hardware Security
5.2. Software Security
5.3. Network Security
5.4. Cloud Security

6. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
6.1. Passenger/Consumer Vehicle
6.2. Commercial Vehicle

7. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
7.1. On-board Diagnostic (OBD)
7.2. Communication
7.3. Safety Systems
7.4. Infotainment
7.5. Telematics

8. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.1.2. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.1.3. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.2.2. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.2.3. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.4.2. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.4.3. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Harman International Industries Inc.
9.2.2. Argus Cyber Security
9.2.3. Karamba Security
9.2.4. Intel Corporation
9.2.5. NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC
9.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
9.2.7. Secunet AG
9.2.8. Escrypt Embedded Systems
9.2.9. Robert Bosch GmbH
9.2.10. GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po9e0l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.