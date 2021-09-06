Worldwide Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Industry to 2025 - Increase in the Working Population is Driving Growth
Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market and it is poised to grow by $ 397.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies and an increase in the working population segment.
The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next few years.
The report on automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market covers the following areas:
Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market sizing
Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market forecast
Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors that include Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Also, the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Automated Pet Care Products Inc.
ChillX Co.
Cosmic Pet
iKuddle
Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.
Omega Paw Inc.
PetNovations Ltd.
Radio Systems Corp.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
11. Appendix
