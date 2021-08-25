Worldwide Automatic Baby Swing Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automatic baby swing market and it is poised to grow by $31.61 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report on automatic baby swing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles and the benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies.



The automatic baby swing market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing number of working parents and nuclear families as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic baby swing market growth during the next few years.

The report on automatic baby swing market covers the following areas:

Automatic baby swing market sizing

Automatic baby swing market forecast

Automatic baby swing market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic baby swing market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC. Also, the automatic baby swing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Full-sized automatic baby swing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable automatic baby swing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

BREVI MILANO Spa

Inglesina USA Inc.

Joie International Co. Ltd.

Kids II Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Thorley Industries LLC

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhj8so

