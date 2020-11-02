Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Energy Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence in energy market is poised to grow by $8.06 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 48% during the forecast period. The report on artificial intelligence in energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics and increase in number of smart connected devices.



The artificial intelligence in energy market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence in energy market growth during the next few years.



The report covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence in energy market sizing

Artificial intelligence in energy market forecast

Artificial intelligence in energy market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence in energy market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Flex Ltd., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Origami Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, and Verdigris Technologies Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence in energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Flex Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Origami Energy Ltd.

Siemens AG

Verdigris Technologies Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

