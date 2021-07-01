Worldwide Aramid Fiber Industry to 2026 - Featuring Teijin, DowDuPont an Kolon Industries Among Others

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aramid fiber market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Aramid fiber is a synthetic organic polymer, which is produced by spinning a liquid crystalline solution of long-chain polyamide in concentrated sulfuric acid. The molecules of this fiber are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that provide immense strength and resistance against abrasion, heat and organic solvents, along with a low melting point to the end product. It is majorly utilized for electrical insulation, producing protective clothing for firefighters, racers and military personnel, and heat shields in automotive and aerospace equipment. In the construction industry, aramid fiber is used for manufacturing fiber-reinforced concrete and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which prolong the life of the pipeline and reduce the overall maintenance costs.



The growing automotive, aerospace, defense and construction industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials for personnel protective equipment that protect the wearer from physical, thermal, electrical and biological hazards, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Aramid fiber is also used for the production of bullet-proof and stab-resistant products, including helmets, gloves and clothing material.

Additionally, it is widely utilized for the manufacturing of products such as fishing and golf rods, bows, skis and wall materials of airplanes. The increasing industrialization and urbanization across the globe is another factor favoring the market growth. Rising urban migration is augmenting the construction of new infrastructural projects, which is catalyzing the demand for aramid fiber as an asbestos and steel substitute. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) and emerging applications in the optical fiber industry, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aramid fiber market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Product Type:

Meta-Aramid Fiber

Para-Aramid Fiber

Others

Breakup by Application:

Protective Fabrics

Frictional Materials

Optical Fibers

Tire Reinforcement

Rubber Reinforcement

Composites

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electronics and Telecommunication

Sports Goods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Teijin, DowDuPont, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Guangdong Charming Company, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aramid Fiber Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Meta-Aramid Fiber

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Para-Aramid Fiber

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Protective Fabrics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Frictional Materials

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Optical Fibers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Tire Reinforcement

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Rubber Reinforcement

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Composites

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Aerospace and Defense

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electronics and Telecommunication

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Sports Goods

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Teijin

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 DowDuPont

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Hyosung Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Toray Chemical Korea

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Kolon Industries

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Huvis

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 China National Bluestar Group Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Taekwang Industrial

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 JSC Kamenskvolokno

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Guangdong Charming Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6dbac

