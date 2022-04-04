Worldwide Airport Retailing Industry to 2027 - Featuring Airport Retail Group, Autogrill and Dufry Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Airport Retailing Market

Global Airport Retailing Market
Global Airport Retailing Market

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Retailing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport retailing market reached a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.06% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Airport retailing includes services like hotels, nursing homes, car rental outlets, exchange offices, banks, and drugstores. It also comprises books and magazines, gifts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and accessories, optics, and souvenirs stores. Besides this, it assists in providing convenience to people traveling by delivering a variety of merchandise. As it also aids in generating brand awareness, airport retailing is finding extensive application in airports across the globe.

Airport Retailing Market Trends:

The flourishing travel and tourism industry on account of rising bleisure travel represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, a significant increase in the time spent by passengers at airports due to early check-in times for security and operational concerns has positively influenced the demand for airport retailing worldwide. This can also be attributed to the surging disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of individuals around the world.

Furthermore, as retail stores at airports are duty-free, which is exempted payment of local or national taxes, they allow travelers to purchase available products at a relatively cheaper rate. This, in confluence with numerous initiates undertaken by brands to customize their offering and improve the overall shopping experience of travelers, is creating a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, brands are engaging in extensive research activities to collect data related to location, flight schedules, and the number of passengers in the flight. These activities assist brands in keeping check of warehouses, adopting price skimming strategies, and conducting promotional activities to meet the preferences of the customer base. Additionally, the market is projected to impel on account of the rising trend of bringing souvenirs while traveling.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global airport retailing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, airport size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

  • Liquor and Tobacco

  • Perfumes and Cosmetics

  • Fashion and Accessories

  • Food and Beverages

  • Others

Breakup by Airport Size:

  • Large Airport

  • Medium Airport

  • Small Airport

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Direct Retailers

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Retailers

  • Departmental Stores

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airport Retail Group LLC, Autogrill S.p.A., China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd. (China International Travel Service Co. Ltd.), DFS Group Ltd. (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton), Dubai Duty Free, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., KING POWER International and Lagardere Travel Retail (Lagardere Group).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global airport retailing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport retailing market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the airport size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global airport retailing market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Airport Retailing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Liquor and Tobacco
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Perfumes and Cosmetics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Fashion and Accessories
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Food and Beverages
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Airport Size
7.1 Large Airport
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium Airport
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Small Airport
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Direct Retailers
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Specialty Retailers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Departmental Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airport Retail Group LLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Autogrill S.p.A.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd. (China International Travel Service Co. Ltd.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 DFS Group Ltd. (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Dubai Duty Free
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Dufry AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Duty Free Americas Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Flemingo International Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 KING POWER International
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Lagardere Travel Retail (Lagardere Group)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx688u

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.