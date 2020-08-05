Worldwide Air Cargo Container Industry to 2027 - Key Acquisitions & Mergers

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Cargo Container - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Cargo Container market accounted for $266.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $474.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for transportation of numerous goods across the world in fewer periods is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the raise in usage of aviation fuel, which leads the airlines to hamper the flying hours of air cargo container aircraft, is hampering market growth.



The air cargo containers are carried on the lower deck for the passenger-carrying aircraft while the cargo aircraft use both upper and lower deck for carrying the containers. Most of the vital commercial airlines across the world have prepared their cargo aircraft and some passenger aircraft also carry cargo goods. These airlines use tradition made air cargo containers for their particular aircraft with ground handling equipment.



Based on the aircraft type, the wide-body aircraft segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high number of containers per aircraft, growing deliveries of wide-body aircraft and mounting demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.



By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing trade activities including transportation of cargo and goods related to the pharmaceutical industry is further strengthening the market explosion. Industry participants are present innovative solutions for pharmaceutical products transportation across the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Air Cargo Container Market include Cargo Composites, DokaSch GmbH, Satco Inc., VRR-Aviation, Zodiac AirCargo Equipment, Norduyn Inc., PalNet GmbH, Envirotainer, Granger Aerospace and Nordisk Aviation.



Deck Types Covered:

Main Deck

Lower Deck

Container Types Covered:

Non-refrigerated Containers

Refrigerated Containers

Sales Types Covered:

Container Repair

Container Manufacturing

Aircraft Types Covered:

Very Large Aircraft

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Material Types Covered:

Metal Containers

Composite Containers

Applications Covered:

Military Aircraft

Passenger Aircraft

End Users Covered:

Defense Forces

Commercial Airlines

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Deck Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Main Deck

5.3 Lower Deck



6 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Container Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-refrigerated Containers

6.2.1 LD2. LD3

6.2.2 LD6

6.2.3 LD-11

6.2.4 A-2

6.3 Refrigerated Containers

6.3.1 LD3

6.3.2 LD4



7 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Sales Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Container Repair

7.3 Container Manufacturing



8 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Very Large Aircraft

8.3 Narrow-Body Aircraft

8.4 Wide-Body Aircraft



9 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metal Containers

9.3 Composite Containers



10 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military Aircraft

10.3 Passenger Aircraft



11 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Defense Forces

11.3 Commercial Airlines



12 Global Air Cargo Container Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Cargo Composites

14.2 DokaSch GmbH

14.3 Satco Inc.

14.4 VRR-Aviation

14.5 Zodiac AirCargo Equipment

14.6 Norduyn Inc.

14.7 PalNet GmbH

14.8 Envirotainer

14.9 Granger Aerospace

14.10 Nordisk Aviation



