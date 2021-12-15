Worldwide AI in manufacturing industry is expected to Reach USD 9.89 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2020-2027

Companies Proliferating in the Market: Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in manufacturing industry size is expected to rise owing to increasing demand for collaborative robots and growing semiconductor industry. According to Fortune Business Insights, its latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Industry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Context Awareness), By Application (Process Control, Production Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection, Logistics and Inventory Management, Quality Management, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Medical Devices, Semiconductor &Electronics, Energy & Power, Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market will hit USD 9.89 Billion by 2027, while exhibiting a promising 24.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2027. This market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the COVID-19 impact and hence the 2020-2027 CAGR is high/very high, as a large section of industry would look to adopt AI in order to automate the operation with less human intervention.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-manufacturing-market-102824

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Story continues

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is believed to be a game-changing modern technology for the manufacturing industry. The adoption of AI in manufacturing provides multi-faceted benefits such as accurate and rapid data-driven decisions, minimizing of operational costs, optimizing several processes, and improving the overall experience of customer satisfaction. In addition to this, AI can be easily embedded to the existing products and services offered by the companies to render them reliable, effective, and safe. For instance, in the automotive industry, AI-based technology such as computer vision is used to accurately detect obstructions to prevent road fatalities, while promoting safe driving.

What does the Market Report Offer?

The AI in manufacturing industry report offers an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the AI in the manufacturing industry market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-manufacturing-market-102824

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Investment for AI-based Platform in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

Among the regions, the AI in manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific that hit USD O.68 Billion in 2019 is expected to hold the highest global AI in manufacturing market revenue during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing investment for AI-based platforms in countries such as India, China, and Japan in the region.

The AI in manufacturing industry in Europe is expected to be the second-most leading region in the forthcoming years. Countries such as the UK investing a huge sum of about USD 1.3 Billion in developing AI technology will drive the market growth in the region. North America, on the other hand, will witness significant growth owing to increasing investment in R&D activities and a growing number of startups for AI technology between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Cobots to Promote Growth

The emergence of automation and robotics has propelled the rise of collaborative robots (Cobots) across several manufacturing industries. Cobots are perceived as an essential addition to implementing several industrial operations such as detecting failure scenarios, analyzing the result, and further taking appropriate action to resolve the issues. The increasing adoption of Cobots by the manufacturers is anticipated to drive the growth of the AI in the manufacturing industry market during the forecast period. For instance, MVI Maskinfabrik, a Danish kitchen utility manufacturer, invested in Cobot to cater to the increasing demand for its several products. According to the company, the investment proved to be the right decision as it reduced the 50% of time required in the welding process of its products. Furthermore, the total cost procured to buy a Cobot was far less than a welding machine.

Competitive Landscape:

Rockwell Automation Introducing New AI Module to Augur Growth

In April 2019, Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced its launch of a new AI module, FactoryTalk Analytics LogixAI to enhance industrial production. The new AI module efficiently predicts analysis for precise decision-making without interference from data scientists. In addition to this, the module detects data anomalies, while alerting the workers to attain precise results. A major focus of the companies to provide AI-based solutions to strengthen market position will bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, amid the global pandemic, COVID-19, the adoption of AI technology by manufacturers will contribute to the market growth during the projected horizon.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-manufacturing-market-102824

List of the Companies Proliferating in the AI in manufacturing industry market:

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Google LLC (United States)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Amazon.com Inc. (United States)

NVIDIA Corporation (United States)

Siemens AG (Germany)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (United States)

SAP SE (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Quick Buy – AI in Manufacturing Industry Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102824

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global AI in Manufacturing Industry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Offering Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value) Computer Vision Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Context Awareness By Application (Value) Process Control Production Planning Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection Logistics and Inventory Management Quality Management Others By Industry (Value) Automotive Medical Devices Semiconductor & Electronics Energy & Power Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing Others (Aerospace & Defense, Conglomerates, etc.,) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued ….

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-manufacturing-market-102824

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ads Type (In-App Ads, Mobile Rich Media, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Others), By Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, E-Commerce, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Solution, Services), By Function (Operation-Focused, and Customer-Facing), By Type (Online and Offline), By Application (Predictive Analytics, In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance, Customer Relationship Management, Market Forecasting), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education & Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation & Therapy Procedures, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-manufacturing-market-9956



