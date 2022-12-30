The Worldwide Aerospace Interior Market is Expected to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027: Players Include Panasonic Avionics, Zodiac Aerospace, Thales and Diehl

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Interior Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $29.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The future of the global aerospace interior market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft.

Companies Mentioned

  • Panasonic Avionics Corporation

  • Zodiac Aerospace

  • Thales Group

  • B/E Aerospace

  • RECARO Aircraft Seating

  • JAMCO Corporation

  • Diehl Group

  • AIM Altitude

  • Aerolux

  • VT Volant

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft, replacement and renovation of the aircraft interior and the increasing demand for customized Interiors.

Emerging Trends in the Global Aerospace Interior Market

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the increasing use of lightweight aerospace interior products/components, advancement in IFE structure, and introduction of integrated seat monitor connecting to passengers' devices

Aerospace Interior Market by Segments

In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest aircraft type, whereas seating is the largest in application. The study includes a forecast of the global aerospace interior market by aircraft type, application, fit type, and region as follows:

Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

  • Commercial Aircraft

  • General Aviation

  • Regional Aircraft

  • Helicopter

  • Military Aircraft

Aerospace Interior Market by Application [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

  • Seats

  • IFE

  • Galley

  • Stowage Bin

  • Lavatory

  • Panels

  • Others

Aerospace Interior Market by Fit Type [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

  • Linefit

  • Retrofit

Aerospace Interior Market by Region [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of the World

List of the Global Aerospace Interior Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aerospace in the global aerospace interior companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Aerospace Interior Market Insights

  • The analyst forecasts that the seating segment will remain the largest segment because of increasing demand for thinner seats which reduces seat pitch value and provide additional seats in the same area of an aircraft.

  • By fit type, line fit is expected to remain the largest segment by value due to an increase in aircraft delivery.

  • Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

Features of the Global Aerospace Interior Market

  • Market Size Estimates: The global aerospace interior market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

  • Segmentation Analysis: Global aerospace interior market size by various segments, such as aircraft type, application, fit type, and region in terms of value.

  • Regional Analysis: The global aerospace interior market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different aircraft type, application, fit type, and regions in the global aerospace interior market.

  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape of the global aerospace interior market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elysxr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elysxr


