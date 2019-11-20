WorldTour team bike guide 2020

Greg van Avermaet New Giant TCR

Welcome to the Cyclingnews roundup of the 2020 men's WorldTour teams and the tech they will be using throughout the season.

The growth of the WorldTour from 18 to 19 teams sees space for even more bike tech to feature, but we're yet to see exactly how many WorldTour teams will be aboard new bikes for 2020. Cyclingnews understands there will be at least one new bike brand in the pro peloton, but we're expecting more new agreements to be announced in the coming weeks.

Below, we'll provide details of the changes, the rumours and the expectations ahead of 2020, and we'll overview each team from the UCI men's WorldTour with a roundup of the cycling tech they'll be using.

Due to contracts coming to an end, sponsors no longer seeing a return on investment and either changing allegiances or pulling their name from the sport altogether, and new sponsors coming in to take advantage of the benefits provided by the WorldTour stage, professional cycling teams and their sponsors frequently part ways and form new partnerships.

For some, these partnerships are organised well in advance, but in other cases, teams face a last-gasp scramble to attract sponsorship in order to survive, let alone kit out their riders for the season ahead.

When it comes to sponsorship of bikes and components, every few years sees a carousel of change as teams and suppliers find new opportunities and form agreements elsewhere.

In 2019, the three big bike brands enjoyed a merry-go-round of team sponsorships in the WorldTour every few years. BMC Racing morphed into CCC Team and switched from BMC bikes to Giant. Team Sunweb, in turn, switched out their Giant bikes for Cervélo, leaving Dimension Data to ride aboard BMC to complete the triangle.

For 2020, however, there don't seem to be quite as many changes in the WorldTour ranks with regards to major sponsorship deals.

2020 WorldTour sponsorship changes

With the news that Endura has ceased sponsorship of Movistar , a void was left in the Spanish outfit's clothing department and Italian company Alé will supply the Spanish team from 2020 onwards. Movistar will continue to ride aboard Canyon bikes for a sixth year, although their continued use of Campagnolo groupsets and wheels is yet to be confirmed, suggesting change may be afoot there too.

The much-documented merge between Katusha and Israel Cycling Academy sees Canyon step away, dropping their total of sponsored World Tour teams to just one, however, Canyon will retain their focus on the Pro-Continental Corendon-Circus outfit of Mathieu van der Poel and its title sponsorship of the Canyon-Sram women's team, and will also follow Nairo Quintana to Arkéa–Samsic.

The newly structured Israel Cycling Academy team, which will be a new home to both André Greipel and Dan Martin , will ride aboard British brand Factor Bikes, Cyclingnews understands. Factor Bikes' agreement with AG2R La Mondiale came to a close at the end of the 2018 season, commencing a 12-month hiatus from the WorldTour as it switched focus to supplying bikes to the ProContinental outfit Roompot-Charles, along with women's UCI team Parkhotel Valkenburg . Roompot-Charles folding at the end of the 2019 season has seemingly freed up the Norfolk-based company to step back up to the WorldTour.

Following the surprising decision by Team Ineos to use Lightweight wheels at the Tour de France , it's perhaps a surprise to see no equipment changes there ahead of the 2020 season. Egan Bernal 's Tour de France win is clearly good for the sponsors' return on investment, and Team Ineos will continue aboard Pinarello, with Shimano providing the groupsets and wheels into 2020.

That said, during the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire , a number of Team Ineos riders were seen using new wheels from a company called Princeton CarbonWorks , whose wheels are distinctive by their 'sinusoidal' (wavy) rim profile, so perhaps there's some as-yet-unreleased news in the pipeline.

One team making changes is Bahrain-Merida . Since McLaren joined the ranks, Mark Cavendish 's new team seems to have switched out their Fulcrum wheels in favour of Vision and moved away from Sportful clothing in favour of former domestic-pro Yanto Barker 's brand Le Col.

Astana's three-year deal with Argon 18 terminates at the end of the 2019 season, and as yet, we've not heard whether or not the deal has been renewed. We know the Kazakhstani team will continue using Corima wheels, and while we're yet to hear an official line from Astana as to who's providing the frames, they are rumoured to be riding Wilier.

Finally, with Cofidis' step up to the sport's top-tier, they remain tight-lipped on what they'll be riding for 2020. Their original two-year deal with Kuota expires at the end of 2019, so will change in status lead to a change in bike sponsor? Rumours suggest De Rosa, who previously supplied Israel Cycling Academy, will follow their former team in the WorldTour and by supplying Cofidis for 2020. We'll update this page as we learn more.

Who's on what





Team Frames Groupsets Wheels Finishing Kit AG2R La Mondiale Eddy Merckx Shimano, Rotor Mavic Deda Elementi Astana Pro Team TBC TBC Corima TBC Bahrain-Merida Merida Shimano Vision Prologo, FSA, Vision Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Shimano Roval Specialized, PRO CCC Team Giant Shimano Cadex Giant, Cadex Cofidis TBC TBC TBC TBC Deceuninck-QuickStep Specialized Shimano Roval Specialized, PRO EF Education First Cannondale Shimano Vision Vision Groupama-FDJ Lapierre Shimano Shimano PRO, Prologo Team Ineos Pinarello Shimano Shimano MOST Israel Cycling Academy Factor Bikes TBC TBC TBC Team Jumbo-Visma Bianchi Shimano Shimano FSA, Vision, Fizik Lotto soudal Ridley Campagnolo Campagnolo Deda Elementi, Selle Italia Mitchelton-Scott Scott Shimano Shimano Syncros Movistar Team Canyon TBC TBC Canyon, Fizik NTT Pro Cycling Team BMC Shimano, Rotor ENVE Selle Italia, ENVE, BMC Team Sunweb Cervelo Shimano Shimano PRO Trek-Segafredo Trek SRAM Bontrager Bontrager UAE Team Emirates Colnago Campagnolo Campagnolo Deda Elementi

What's new for 2020?

2019 was the year of conformity, with a range of manufacturers all seeming to converge on particular design features for their lightweight climbing bike offering.

While the BMC Teammachine and Specialized Tarmac were early adopters of the dropped chainstay and aerodynamic carbon tubing, 2019 saw similar silhouettes launched by a number of other brands, with the Cannondale SuperSix EVO , Focus Izalco Max, Orbea Orca, Scott Addict RC and Wilier Zero7 all coming to similar conclusions after wind tunnel testing.

For 2020, it looks as though Giant has stuck to its guns, though. The new Giant TCR looks to be more evolution than revolution.

In keeping with its traditional three-year product cycle, we're expecting the Specialized Tarmac will receive a refresh for 2020 too, although at this stage the team at Specialized remain tight-lipped, and the Trek Emonda hasn't seen wholesale change since 2018 so we're expecting the American giant to retain its hyper-lightweight frame design, but with a more keen eye on aerodynamics.

Talking of aerodynamics, rumours are rife of a new Canyon Aeroad, after Mathieu van der Poel was seen riding an as-yet-unreleased Aeroad at the Primus Classic and Gooikse Pijl. Details are currently sparse, but we'll be sure to bring you more as they become available.