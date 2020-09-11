World's top women's teams gather in Grosseto for Giro Rosa – Gallery

Image 1 of 14

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten will lead a strong Mitchelton-Scott squad at the 2020 Giro Rosa, which also includes Australian road race champion and third-place finisher in 2019, Amanda Spratt

Image 2 of 14

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) is stopped by fans for a picture in Grosseto, Italy, during the teams presentation for the 2020 Giro Rosa

Image 3 of 14

Elisa Longo Borghini (left) and Lizzie Deignan will lead Trek-Segafredo at the 2020 Giro Rosa

Image 4 of 14

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) will go into the 2020 Giro Rosa as the leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour

Image 5 of 14

As well as Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, Trek-Segafredo’s squad also includes US road race champion Ruth Winder and newly crowned French road race champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Image 6 of 14

Dutch road race champion Anna van der Breggen and her Boels Dolmans teammates looked relaxed before the start of the 2020 Giro Rosa

Image 7 of 14

Three-time Giro Rosa winner Marianne Vos and South African road race champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will lead their CCC-Liv squad at the 2020 edition of the race

Image 8 of 14

The Canyon-SRAM team will be led at the 2020 Giro Rosa by Kasia Niewiadoma

Story continues

Image 9 of 14

View photos Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra will be looking for stage victories for her Astana team at the 2020 Giro Rosa More

Image 10 of 14

View photos Spanish road race – and time trial – champion Mavi García and her Alé BTC Ljubljana teammates are presented to the crowd during the teams presentation for the 2020 Giro Rosa More

Image 11 of 14

View photos Sunweb’s team for the 2020 Giro Rosa includes sprinter Coryn Rivera and young GC hopes Liane Lippert and Juliette Labous More

Image 12 of 14

View photos The Cronos Casa Dorada team enjoys a squad 'selfie' on the podium during the teams presentation for the 2020 Giro Rosa More

Image 13 of 14

View photos Crowds gathered to a stunning backdrop in the Italian city of Grosseto for the 2020 Giro Rosa teams presentation More

Image 14 of 14

View photos Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott-Scott) seemed very happy by what appeared to be a gift of fruit at the teams presentation at the 2020 Giro Rosa More

The world's top professional women's squads gathered in Grosseto, Italy, for the teams presentation ahead of the 2020 Giro Rosa on Thursday. The only women's Grand Tour on the calendar starts in the city on Friday and runs over nine stages, finishing in Motta Montecorvino on September 19.

Defending champion – and current road race world champion – Annemiek van Vleuten once again starts as the favourite, and has strong support from, and a very strong back-up plan in, Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt and their Mitchelton-Scott team.

Other riders to watch include Trek-Segafredo duo Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, and two-time winner Anna van der Breggen with her powerful Boels Dolmans squad, while Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma is staking everything on bettering her fifth place overall of last year.

Take a look at our gallery, above, of the teams presentation, and follow all the racing over the coming nine days here on Cyclingnews.

2020 Giro Rosa countdown

Visit Cyclingnews' dedicated women's page for full reports, results, news, features and galleries from the 2020 Giro Rosa.