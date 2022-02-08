World's Top-5 EV Charging Providers Ranking report 2021 with Outlook in China, the EU, the USA

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rankings of the world's Top-5 EV Charging Providers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a ranking of the leading providers of EV charging infrastructure by global stations, public and private.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the outlook in China, the EU, the USA and other leading hubs of electrification. Learn more about how leading carmakers are developing and executing their Electrification strategies to better position themselves in the new era of electrified mobility read the Perspectives in Electrification 2025.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Summary of Rankings and Market Shares of Top EV Charging Providers

1.2. The State of Global EV Charging Stations Across Major Electrification Hubs

1.2.1. China's Limited EV Charging Network Hinders Wider Adoption of NEVs

1.2.2. Public Charging Infrastructure in Europe is Gearing Up for a New Phase

1.2.3. EV Charging Infrastructure in the USA and California

1.3. Global Carmaker's Services Related to Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

2. Ranking & Market Shares of Top-5 EV Charging Providers

2.1. Global Ranking & Market Shares of Top EV Charging Providers

2.2. Ranking & Market Shares by Public Chargers Deployed (On June 31St, 2021)

2.3. Ranking by Roaming Charging Network (On June 31St, 2021)

2.4. Global EV Charging Stations 2018-2021 and Forecast for 2025

2.5. The Charging Infrastructure (Value) Chain

3. Top Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Providers

3.1. ABB

3.2. Chargepoint

3.2.1. Chargepoint's Current Offerings, Ambition and Investments

3.2.2. Position & Market Share in EV Charging Market

3.2.3. Financials

3.2.4. Business Model

3.3. Electrify America

3.4. EVbox

3.4.1. EVbox's Current Offerings, Ambition and Investments

3.4.2. Financials

3.4.3. Position & Market Share in EV Charging Market

3.5. Starcharge

3.5.1. Current Offerings, Ambition and Investments

3.5.2. Position & Market Share in EV Charging Market

3.6. State Grid

3.6.1. Current Offerings, Ambition and Investments in EV Charging

3.6.2. Position & Market Share in EV Charging Market

3.7. Telaidian New Energy Co. Ltd

3.7.1. Current Offerings, Ambition and Investments in EV Charging

3.7.2. Position & Market Share in EV Charging Market

3.7.3. Financials

3.8. Tesla Charging Network

3.9. Ubitricity

3.10. Witricity

4. EV Charging Infrastructure in China, Europe, USA

4.1. The State of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in China

4.1.1. Top Charging Infrastructure Providers in China

4.1.2. Operation Model of China's Public Charging Pile Industry

4.2. The State of EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe

4.2.1. Every Tenth Passenger Car Sold in the EU is Electrically Chargeable

4.2.2. The Current Progress in EU'S Charging Infrastructure

4.2.3. EV Charging Infrastructure in Germany

4.3. State of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in the USA

4.3.1. Electric Car Sales and Penetration in the USA

4.3.2. USA's EV Infrastructure

4.3.3. The Case of California

4.4. EV Charging Infrastructure in India

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Electrify America

EVBox

StarCharge

State Grid

Telaidian New Energy Co., Ltd

Tesla Charging Network

Ubitricity

WiTricity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd0v7g





