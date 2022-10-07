World's Oldest Supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice, 91, Stars in Elegant Nude Photo Shoot

Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets

Fadil Berisha/NEW YOU

Carmen Dell'Orefice is baring it all!

The world's oldest supermodel, 91, appears on the latest cover of New You magazine alongside fellow model Beverly Johnson.

In one image from the photo shoot that accompanies the publication's cover story, Dell'Orefice poses nude.

Seen laying across a bed with a pair of nude-colored underwear on her, the model drapes a white blanket across her chest and looks off to the side of the room, away from the camera.

Fadil Berisha/NEW YOU

Dell'Orefice has been modeling for decades and previously appeared on the cover of New You nearly a decade ago. When it came to posing nude for the new cover, the model said she couldn't have been more comfortable.

"Just like working with acclaimed photographer Fadil [Berisha], it's their perception of what they see in you or me," she said. "We are there, a synergy starts to happen, and they bring it out. It's where their mindset is. The photographer's mindset is high, not in the gutter. It's all projection. We're all silent actresses, and that's what it's about."

Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets

Fadil Berisha/NEW YOU

For most of the photos, both Dell'Orefice and Johnson, 69, appear together, and Johnson told the outlet that working with Dell'Orefice was a dream, because she's someone she looks up to.

"I like to go on the record to say this woman is my idol," Johnson said. "She is model goals. She's been a mentor to me and doesn't even know, and I have the utmost respect for this woman. I know all of her photographs. She has the biggest, most stunning body of work of any model in fashion."

Both Dell'Orefice and Johnson have appeared in a number of magazines and modeled for countless designers, building careers that are unparalleled in the industry.

Johnson made history in 1974 when she became the first Black model to appear on the cover of Vogue, and while that milestone has played a large part in her career, she's also been vocal about criticizing how the industry treats Black people.

"There is no diversity in the upper echelon. None. We don't have a seat at the table. We have no representation in the fashion world," the author, actress and businesswoman said on an episode of Good Morning America in June 2020. "On the outside now, you're seeing Black models and you think we're getting somewhere. But basically, the economics of the business, we are not participating financially."

Dell'Orefice, meanwhile, had her own Vogue milestone when she appeared in the magazine in 1946 at age 15, one of the youngest models to ever appear in the pages of the iconic fashion magazine.