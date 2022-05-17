World's Oldest Living Man Is Nearly 113, Has 41 Grandchildren and Enjoys a Popular Drink 'Every Day'

World's Oldest Living Man Is 112 and Has 41 Grandchildren

This Venezuelan man is almost 113 years young!

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, who is 112 years and 355 days old as of Tuesday, was just named the oldest living man by Guinness World Records.

"My dad is in very good health," daughter Nelyda Perez, one of his 11 children, told the record-keeping organization. "He does not suffer from any disease that requires medical treatment."

"The whole family is very grateful," she added.

The supercentenarian, who is the ninth of 10 children, was born on May 27, 1909, according to Guinness.

When he was just 5 years old, he began helping his father and brothers harvest sugar cane and coffee — instilling a life-long love for agriculture.

Another enduring passion? His dedication to family.

He was married to late wife Ediofina del Rosario García for 60 years, and together they welcomed 11 children — six sons and five daughters. They went on to have 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, per Guinness.

"After long, hard days of work, Juan Vicente would spend his free time with his family," the organization wrote in a new release, later noting that to this day he still "loves to be surrounded by family and friends as they tell stories and engage in good conversation."

Family was also at the forefront on his 100th birthday, when was able to spend time with all of his sons as well as many of his great-grandchildren — one of whom gave him a painting he still proudly displays in his home.

For his upcoming 113th birthday, Guinness says he will celebrate with family and close friends.

As for his secrets to living a long life, well, Juan Vicente likes to keep it simple.

"Work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart," he told Guinness.