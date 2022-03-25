World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Will Break Ground on Earth Day in California: 'This One's Historic'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Wildlife Crossing
Wildlife Crossing

john Antczak/AP/Shutterstock

This Earth Day will mark a huge win for the wildlife of Southern California.

The National Wildlife Federation has announced that construction will begin April 22 on the world's largest wildlife crossing, which is set to span over U.S. 101, around 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

"Crossings like this are nothing new. This one's historic because we're putting it over one of the busiest freeways in the world," said Beth Pratt, California's regional executive director of NWF.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing (named for the philanthropist whose foundation donated $25 million to the project) will be the first of its kind near a major metropolis.

The crossing will stretch 200 feet above 10 lanes of highway, giving big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other animals a safe route to roam the Santa Monica Mountains for better access to food and potential mates. The 165-foot wide bridge will feature brush and trees, seamlessly joining the nature on both sides of the highway.

Construction on the $90 million project will mostly take place at night, requiring minimal shutdowns of the 101 freeway, the AP reported. Sixty percent of the funding comes from private donations, with the remainder made up of public funding reserved for conservation.

"California's diverse array of native species and ecosystems have earned the state recognition as a global biodiversity hotspot," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, according to the AP. "In the face of extreme climate impacts, it's more important than ever that we work together to protect our rich natural heritage."

The mountain lion known as P-22 became the face of the wildlife crossing's fundraising campaign, after crossing two freeways to settle down in a huge Los Angeles park. His journey represents the plight of the area's wildlife, impacted by sprawling development.

