World's largest battery-swapping network in Taiwan expands to more countries

A Taipei-based company has made global headlines for its strides in leveraging its electric scooter and battery-swapping network to improve personal transportation in Taiwan and other parts of the world.

An alternative to charging: Gogoro Inc., founded in 2011, has created the world's largest battery-swapping network, comprising over 12,000 stations for electric mopeds and three-wheelers across Taiwan and about 1,000 more in other territories. The network, used by over 500,000 monthly active users, allows for quick battery changes, significantly reducing the hassle of charging time.

How it works: When a Gogoro user arrives at a swapping station, they must insert their depleted battery before receiving a fully charged one, ensuring each battery remains with its designated scooter. Unauthorized removal of batteries at charging stations is prevented through security measures, and attempting to do so would damage the battery.

Feeding the grid: Approximately 20% of these stations have been repurposed into "virtual power plants," feeding excess electricity back into the grid, according to TechCrunch. Gogoro's adoption of virtual power plants aligns with Taiwan's goal to move away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources.

The move comes at a time when power grids globally are facing stress due to increasing demands and climate-induced disruptions. Major players in the electric vehicle sector, such as Tesla and Nio, are also capitalizing on the trend by integrating their stations into power supply solutions.

Gogoro's expansion: Beyond Taiwan, Gogoro has ventured into nine markets, collaborating with key industry players in various countries marred by congestion and pollution, including China, India and the Philippines. In an interview with Forbes Asia, the company's CEO and co-founder, Horace Luke, emphasized a commitment to addressing daily pollution in Asian megacities.

“We’re working for the future generation,” Luke was quoted saying. “And hopefully by the time we get old and we’re ready to leave the Earth, we’re leaving it a better place.”

Potential challenges and next steps: While Gogoro has thrived in certain regions, it faces tougher competition in car-centric markets like the U.S. and territories where gas prices remain low. However, Gogoro's expansion into India, with a $1.5 billion deal to manufacture vehicles, batteries, and charging stations over the next eight years, marks a significant step forward for the company.

