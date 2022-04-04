The world's largest aircraft was destroyed in Ukraine. See what the wreckage looks like.
In the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Antonov An-225 "Mriya," the largest aircraft in the world, was destroyed in a Russian attack on the Antonov Airport near the Ukraine capital of Kyiv.
The plane, 275-feet-long with a wingspan stretching 290 feet, could also carry 550,000 pounds of cargo, according to the aircraft's manufacturer, Antonov Company, making it also the world's heaviest aircraft. In comparison, the Boeing 747-8, one of the largest commercial planes currently in use, is 250-feet-long with a 224-foot wingspan.
In use since 1988, Mriya was recently used to mainly transport medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ukrainian aerospace and defense company Ukroboronprom confirmed the wreckage in a Feb. 27 Facebook post, saying the plane was undergoing repairs at the airport so it didn't have time to flee before the attack, However, the company said it "will definitely be restored," estimating it would take more than five years and cost around $3 billion.
"The invaders destroyed the plane, but they will not be able to destroy our common dream. She will surely be reborn," Ukroboronprom wrote.
As Ukrainian troops were stationed at the entrance to Antonov Airport in efforts to control the runway Russia attempted to storm, the wreckage of the Mriya could be seen underneath a hanger, pockmarked with holes from the February attack.
