Worlds Inc. Partners With CrossTower For NFT Marketplace Services Related to First Metaverses

NEW YORK and BOSTON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), a pioneer that developed the first 3D metaverses and technologies crucial to interactive online multi-player gaming technologies, today announces a partnership with CrossTower Inc., one of the world's top rated cryptocurrency exchanges. Worlds will utilize CrossTower’s global non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and services to sell NFTs of digital art, avatars, and other artifacts related to the first online interactive virtual worlds (now known as metaverses) created for some of the most famous music and entertainment artists and brands, such as Aerosmith, David Bowie, New York Yankees, DMC, WWE, and Coca-Cola.

NFTs represent ownership of digital assets, including digital art, music, and gaming collectibles through blockchain technology. Consumers are able to collect and trade NFTs with various cryptocurrencies. In 2021, global trading volume of NFTs reached USD 44.2 billion, according to blockchain data company Chainalysis.

Worlds has a legacy of partnering with fellow visionaries who are at the forefront of innovation in their respective industries, as illustrated by the ecommerce transactions in the first metaverses it created 20+ years ago.

Thom Kidrin, Worlds CEO, stated, “We see huge potential for the new generation of metaverses, NFTs and crypto to permeate many areas of everyday life in innovative ways. We are partnering with CrossTower to help us execute on our strategic initiatives. CrossTower has already established itself as one of the top crypto exchanges, and they are a rising star in the NFT market with their impressive knowledge of NFT strategy and how various factors can impact NFT projects. We believe that CrossTower is uniquely suited to help Worlds unlock the full potential of our digital assets to bring value and unique experiences to our community and collectors.”

Worlds and CrossTower will soon announce rare and exclusive NFT drops that will be available to users at https://crosstower.com/nft.

Kapil Rathi, CrossTower CEO and co-founder, said, "We are at the forefront of innovation and thrilled to be partnering with Worlds to maximize the positive impact we have on the NFT industry. Worlds is a pioneer, visionary, and long-lasting force within the metaverse. The Worlds NFT Collection offers ageless collectability, and together we will strengthen market value as we offer collectors opportunity through perpetuity.”

Unique benefits of the CrossTower NFT marketplace platform:

  • Minting and white glove services for creators: CrossTower's marketplace offers facilities like minting (the process of turning digital files into NFTs), trading and drop (the exact date, time, and minting price of an NFT). The marketplace also offers compliance friendly consulting services for NFT creators – helping with complex procedures, and providing tiered advisory services, taking them from ideation to actualization.

  • Exclusive collections for collectors: Buyers and collectors can access authentic and exclusive collections on the marketplace.

  • A seamless, elite experience for traders: Traders can participate in auctions to collect rare artwork. CrossTower's marketplace provides a seamless resell experience, offering NFT purchases in ETH. Eventually, CrossTower plans to integrate multichain capabilities.

###

ABOUT WORLDS INC.

With a legacy as the creator of the first celebrity 3D virtual worlds and intellectual property for multi-server technology for 3D applications that are the foundation of many massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), Worlds is now developing the technologies that will power tomorrow’s immersive worlds and applications. By strategically leveraging NFTs and cryptocurrency to monetize digital assets, as well as interweaving cryptocurrency and NFTs with new virtual reality (VR) and AR technologies in innovative ways, Worlds is reshaping and further enhancing areas as diverse as entertainment, business, education, sports, fine art collecting, shopping and many other aspects of our lives. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com or follow us on social media:
ABOUT CROSSTOWER

Founded in 2019, CrossTower, ranked fourth in the world by Cryptocompare, is a crypto exchange with capital market capabilities. CrossTower’s global reach provides best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of retail traders and institutions, including hedge funds, family offices, endowments, pensions, and other market participants. CrossTower leverages its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations, and compliance to make cryptocurrency and digital assets accessible to retail and sophisticated institutional market participants. CrossTower’s NFT Marketplace is the sole NFT marketplace with a financial ecosystem focused on community, collaborative projects, and artist-driven initiatives. CrossTower has offices located in the US, Bermuda, and India.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Worlds: Julie Shepherd julie@accentuatepr.com, Mobile: +1(847)275-3643 (US)

CrossTower: Priyanka P Pandit, media@crosstower.com, Mobile:+1(347)416-2219 (US)

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.


