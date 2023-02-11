The world's greatest ski runs – and the stories behind them

It’s time to think beyond the same old high-octane names – every piste map has a story to offer

Powdery, scenic or long and winding – all are precursors to a good time on the pistes. But the assumption by the majority is always that, when it comes to defining the hierarchy of the world’s top slopes, ‘best’ can only mean ‘steep and scary.’

The common factor behind the macho reputation? The type of skiers and snowboarders who live for the kind of gnarly terrain reinforced in movies and magazines and spend their lives chasing the thrill. But what about the rest of us who yearn for a more gentile experience on our annual ski holiday, with a story to tell afterwards?

There are, after all, some 6,000 ski areas on the planet. If we estimate an average of 10 runs in each, that’s 60,000 runs to choose from. Forgetting steep and scary, among the thousands of runs there are lots that are special for other reasons. Most don’t have impressive statistics, but do deserve a place on the wall of fame.

How about skiing the run where the Beatles fell about in the snow nearly six decades ago filming Help!? You can ski across international borders, one that even runs through the old Iron Curtain between East and West Europe, or down the mountainside that Emperor Hadrian charged down with his elephants as he moved on Rome. Mount Olympus, where Zeus lives, has a ski lift on it and in Davos, you can ski the same great route that Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle completed more than 125 years ago.

It’s time to think beyond the same old high-octane names – every piste map has a story to offer. In answer to what’s the best run in the world? To steal a quote from the late, great ski filmmaker Warren Miller, it’s your next one.

Europe

Franco Berthod

La Thuile/La Rosière, Italy/France

The point at which Hannibal made his historic crossing of the Alps into Roman Italy back in 218 BC is heavily contested. But, the French resort La Rosière, connected to Italy’s La Thuile via the Col du Petit Saint-Bernard, seemed to put matters to rest when it uncovered a large elephant tusk in the snow in spring 2022. Until everyone realised it was April 1. Nonetheless, you can recreate the charge of the Carthaginian army down into Italy on La Thuile’s Franco Berthod World Cup run, one of the best black-graded descents in the country.

Top tip: Only tackle this run if you’re confident on steep blacks in all conditions – it starts deceptively easy and by the time it drops away it’s too late to turn back.

Book it: SkiWorld (0330 102 8004) offers the Hotel Le Miramonti from £1,656.

El Aguila

Sierra Nevada, Spain

Europe’s most southerly resort, on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, is a hidden gem. Sierra Nevada towers above the Moorish city of Granada, home of the Alhambra and a university city of more than 20,000 students. It’s Spain’s highest ski area and is battered by storms moving off the Atlantic and dumping snow. These factors come together to create a young, fun and often powder-full resort with a personality unlike anywhere else in Europe. El Aguila follows the edge of the ski area, away from the busy slopes directly above the base, providing a satisfyingly long cruise from top to bottom and the chance to soak in the novelty of this underrated resort.

Top tip: Take in the incredible views out across the Mediterranean to North Africa – ski it last thing on a January afternoon and you may get great sunset views.

Book it: SkiWeekends (0238 020 6971) offers four nights at Hotel Melia Sol Y Nieve from £260, excluding travel.

4-3—2-1A

Hintertux, Austria

'Skiing runs 4 then 3 in mid-summer is a surreal and special experience. Mid-morning is the best time, when the snow is soft but not slushy' - Johannes Sautner

The hot weather in the Alps in 2022, was catastrophic for Europe’s glaciers. It was also bad news for summer skiing, with all but one of the remaining centres forced to shut. Only Hintertux kept open, thanks largely to heroic snowmaking efforts. The Tirolean resort is now the only destination where you can ski 365 days – a story with an uncertain future. The jewel in its crown is the thigh-burning run from the top of the glacier, which grows through the seasons to a maximum 1,750 vertical metre descent.

Top tip: Skiing runs 4 then 3 in mid-summer is a surreal and special experience. Mid-morning is the best time, when the snow is soft but not slushy.

Book it: Sunweb (0203 170 8206) offers three nights at Hotel Höhlenstein from £239, including lift pass but excluding travel.

Kandahar

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

There's universal agreement that the first organised downhill ski race in the world took place on January 7 1911 in Crans-Montana. The location was what is now the fabulous 12km long run beginning on the resort’s glacier – piste 19 on the map, also known as the Kandahar. To complete it in 1911 involved a six-hour hike, then a night in a mountain hut. Nowadays lifts do the same journey in 20 minutes and competitive skiers might beat winner Cecil Hopkinson’s 61-minute run time – thankfully for your knees the slopes are now groomed. Pay homage to the first racers afterwards at a memorial stone in the resort.

Top tip: A marvellous descent with spectacular views out over the Rhone Valley, get up early to have it freshly groomed and beat the crowds.

Book it: OTP Holidays (0844 58 58 508) offers Hôtel de la Forêt from £590, including transfers, excluding flights.

The 1931 Route

Mount Olympus, Greece

When it comes to mountains famous since antiquity, a number house ski runs and make for fascinating sliding. Arguably none are more famous than Mount Olympus, the snow-capped home of the Greek Gods, which rises to an awe-inspiring 2,917m. First conquered by a group of French and Greek skiers in March 1931, their route down, up to 5km long if the snow is good, is still followed by tourers and heli-skiers. There’s also a small and basic ski centre, Vrtysopoules – but foreigners need to get special permission to visit.

Top tip: You can hike up to complete this descent but several companies offer heliskiing on Olympus including heliskiadventures.com and eaheliskiing.com.

Book it: Hotels.com offer the Porto Marine Hotel in Nei Pori by Olympus for £487 B&B, excluding travel.

Piste 10

Mürren, Switzerland

Much of On Her Majesty's Secret Service was filmed around the Swiss resort of Mürren

James Bond is no stranger to the world’s ski resorts. He raced in a car along Cortina’s bobsleigh run and skied off a cliff in the opening scenes of The Spy Who Loved Me. His presence is perhaps most remembered for 1969’s On Her Majesty's Secret Service, much of which was filmed around the Swiss resort of Mürren. There's plenty of 007 memorabilia to enjoy, including Bond-themed lavatories, before you set off down black piste 10. In true Bond style, the run itself is a challenge and it is the only way down from the summit of the Schlithorn (2,970m). It starts narrow and signs warning of up to 75 per cent gradients add to the fear factor.

Top tip: Take in the stunning views of the mighty Jungfrau mountains before you set off and keep your wits about you when things get steep.

Book it: Inghams (01483 319 450) offer Hotel Blumental from £1,099.

Kanin Descent

Sella Nevea, Italy/Slovenia

Skiing is about freedom and gliding across an international border is magically unlifting. There are lots of famous cross-border links in western Europe, but 2009 saw a new opportunity to ski from Italy into Slovenia, through what was once the Iron Curtain of the Cold War. When Austrian lift builder Doppelmayr installed a cable car from Sella Nevea up to the border he perhaps stopped first to take a look at the Adriatic Sea in the distance too. You can enjoy them yourself on a journey into former Yugoslavia on a wonderful 1,100 vertical metre descent.

Top tip: Thanks to its north-facing exposure the snow here can reach 4 metres deep in May and the lifts run until June, making it a good choice for spring turns.

Book it: Booking.com offer Chalet Rifugio Tra I Boschi from £1,164, accommodation only, excluding travel.

Witch’s Run

Belalp, Switzerland

The Witches descent; glorious fast black and then red runs up above the treeline - Reto Ricci

Folklore runs deep in the Alps – early skiers were not only thought to be of unsound mind for sliding around on planks of wood, but also for risking their souls. In Belalp there’s a story of a witch who married a pious man. Flying down to him in crow form, she accidentally defecated in his eye when he was up a tree picking fruit and he fell to his death. Naturally, the Swiss decided to celebrate this sad accident by creating the Witches descent (runs 3 and 4) – glorious fast black and then red runs up above the treeline. The resort hosts Witch Fest every January, which attracts hundreds of skiers in costumes.

Top tip: Starting high at Hohstock (3,118m) you can extend your descent by skiing beyond the Witches Descent, for nearly 1,800m of vertical over 12km.

Book it: Heidi (0117 457 6000) offers Hamilton Lodge, B&B from £1,272.

Parsenn Downhill

Davos, Switzerland

Winter sports holidays began in the 1860s in St Moritz, just as the earliest form of downhill skiing was being invented in Norway. Two decades later the duo came together in Davos when local wagon maker Tobias Branger began making skis. When Sir Arthur Conan Doyle visited in 1894, Branger and his brother led the Sherlock Holmes author on a repeat of their first winter crossing of the Maienfeld-Furka Pass to Arosa in Italy by ski. Highly excited by his experience, Doyle enthused about his adventure in the London Strand magazine, and Britain’s love of skiing began. It was four early arrivals, inspired by reading Doyle, who discovered the wonderful 12km long off-piste descent from Parsenn to Kublis.

Top tip: The Parsenn Derby, a race open to amateurs, attracts about 500 competitors each year and has been staged here since 1924.

Book it: Iglu Ski (020 8542 6658) offers the Hotel Central Sport from £1,219.

Gamsleiten 2

Obertauern, Austria

The Beates arrived in Obertauern to film their movie Help!, but no locals in the resort had yet heard of them - Getty

The Beatles arrived in Obertauern, a high village with a reputation for abundant snow, in March 1965. They were there to film their movie Help! but no locals in the resort had heard of them. Watching the film it's clear to see the fab four had a marvellous time in the snow – enjoying their anonymity. You can ski the village run where they filmed (Paul was the only one to try skiing) or head up the challenging Gamsleiten 2 where young village locals (now wealthy hotel owners) acted as stunt doubles.

Top tip: Gamsleiten 2 hosts a treasure hunt each spring when guests dig to find buried chests, one of which holds the keys to a new BMW. Visit mid-April for your chance to win.

Book it: Crystal Ski (020 3451 2821) offers Kesselspitze Hotel, B&B, from £1,140.

White Lady

Cairngorm Mountain, Scotland

Cairngorm Mountain Resort above Aviemore is hoping for a renaissance this winter, with its funicular railway back into service after four years out of action and a £25-million repair bill. One of the resort’s most iconic sectors, the White Lady, which when the snow falls takes the shape of its namesake. Originally named after Lady Grant, of the local landowning family, she wears a wide-brimmed hat and a large trailing skirt with her arms outstretched. White Lady is a great intermediate run and, with the funicular running once more, ideal for skiing lap after lap.

Top tip: Scottish snow cover is unpredictable but typically gets better as the season progresses – a March visit is best to tackle a reinvigorated White lady.

Book it: Cairngorm Hotel (01479 810 233) offers B&B from £222, excluding travel.

Vallée Blanche

Chamonix, France

Vallée Blanche; a professional guide is essential to get the best route on the day - Alamy

The Vallée Blanche rightly claims to be the world’s longest lift-served descent – 23km and 2,800 vertical metres – and stories from its slope are among the most cherished. It descends through magnificent icy scenery far from any signs of humanity – but glacial debris and a lack of snow mean the run now ends below the Montenvers train station. Reaching the station 30 years ago involved three steps off the glacier and a short gondola ride. Today, in one of the world’s most visible impacts of climate change, those three steps have grown to 530 and are a bigger challenge than the skiing for weary legs.

Top tip: Going with a professional guide is essential to get the best route on the day (ideally when there’s fresh snow) and to avoid deadly crevasses.

Book it: Erna Low (020 7584 2841) offers the Isatis apartments from £148, self-drive, self-catering including Eurotunnel.

Wolf

Poiana Brasov, Romania

Back in the 1970s, Romania's top ski area, Poiana Brasov, offered bargain basement skiing to Britons, cheaper than Andorra or Bulgaria. Seeking to boost business further, a savvy marketing campaign created the myth that the spooky-looking Bran Castle, close to the area’s centre, might have been Dracula's address – ignoring the fact neither Vlad The Impaler nor Bram Stoker ever saw it. The white lie was a huge success and skiers today still take day trips to the Transylvanian castle. On the slopes themselves, the Wolf piste is the most challenging, a 3km long black that plunges down the border of the ski area over almost the full lift-served vertical.

Top tip: Plan your visit late in the season as the run doesn’t open until snow cover is good enough – the resort spent €250,000 on snowmaking this winter to try to ensure it happens.

Book it: LastMinute.com offers Villa Chambers'n Charm, B&B, from £255, excluding travel.

Sarenne

Alpe d’Huez, France

Sarenne; most agree it is a fabulous pursuit - Laurent Salino

There’s debate over whether ‘the world’s longest black run’, Sarenne, is really that black or quite as long as claimed (16km/10 miles), but most who ski it agree this is a fabulous pursuit. Indeed, it’s not that steep at all – more likely blue-red-ish in colour (average gradient 12 per cent).

The ‘black’ grading, the resort unofficially says, is more to put off novices trundling down, because it runs away from the rest of the vast ski area and once you’ve started down there’s no easy way off. That isolation is part of what makes it special though. Try to get there early for a freshly groomed run over 2,000 vertical metres – one of the most satisfying skis in the world.

Top tip: Due to its reputation Sarenne can get busy so get up to the top of the slopes as early as you can and be one of the first down.

Book it: Peak Retreats (023 9283 9310; ) offers Hotel Daria-I from £2,135, self-drive including return Eurotunnel crossing.

Smugglers Run

Ischgl/Samnaun, Austria/Switzerland

There are a dozen ski areas, mostly in the Alps, that straddle international borders, and, separately, a dozen or so that have tax-free status, usually dating to the distant past. Cross-border smuggling, particularly in the hard times of WWII, favoured bootleggers faster on their skis than border guards.

The Silvretta area across the Austrian-Swiss border is a unique combination. Samnaun, on the Swiss side, is home to an unusually large number of electronics, perfume, alcohol and jewellery shops and the region has several ski circuits to celebrate the original Duty-Free route. These offer variants on the original ‘Duty Free Run’, a red, marked piste 80 on the map, which takes you whizzing down over the border into Samnaun.

Top tip: Be wary if you ski back to Ischgl loaded with booty though, EU import rules still apply, and the skiing border guards are still there.

Book it: Ski Solutions (020 3944-7268) offers Hotel Solaria in Ischgl from £1,469.

G2

Levi, Finland

Northern Scandinavia is not every skier’s mug of lingonberry juice, especially in midwinter when the sun struggles to pass the horizon and the mercury can drop to -30ºC, or lower still. But many have fallen in love with the far north, the chance of seeing the aurora borealis, meeting Santa, and skiing under floodlights as fine powder snow floats down. It can all feel wild and magical. Levi’s World Cup racecourse is a great slope for all standards, starting gently before plunging down the front of the fell, and one of the best for savouring the best of Scandinavia.

Top tip: The Levi World Cup is one of the world’s first in November each season and you can ski G2soon after, leave it to mid-December and ski during the period of Polar night, the sun usually reappears on the horizon on January 1st.

Book it: Skiline (020 8313 3999) offers the Crazy Reindeer Hotel from £649.

North America

Dave’s Run

Mammoth Mountain, California, USA

It’s a tale as old as time – a young man tries to borrow $85 in 1930s California to buy a ski lift. The bank says no, but the 23-year-old falls for the 18-year-old cashier. They wed, set up the ski area anyway and almost 70 years later sell one of the world’s great resorts for $365 million. Dave and Roma McCoy both lived into their 100s, dying in 2020 and 2021 respectively, leaving family including 34 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. And their huge 3,500-acre baby, Mammoth Mountain. Dave’s Run is a sweeping black diamond located right at the top of the slopes so you can take in his kingdom below – a day's lift pass now costs double that refused the loan.

Top tip: Mammoth is famous for its deep snow (it currently has the deepest base in the world) but it can take a while to build, so Dave’s is often best tackled in the spring.

Book it: Ski Safari (01273 977869; ) offers 10 nights at Mammoth Mountain Inn, room-only, from £1,849.

Long John

Mount Snow, Vermont, USA

Long John; not the steepest but a nice relaxed three-mile descent allowing you to soak up the atmosphere at leisure - Mount Snow

The Irish have had a big influence on the world’s ski resorts, despite the lack of snow on the Emerald Isle itself. St Patrick’s Day (March 17) falls just as the spring mood hits and it’s celebrated with gusto nowhere more than in the Irish-American heartlands of New England. Mount Snow is particularly popular on the day, thanks in part to ticket prices reduced to $17, but with beer and eggs dyed green, and an on-snow search for the elusive ‘pot o’gold.’ Long John is not the steepest but a nice relaxed three-mile descent allowing you to soak up the atmosphere at leisure.

Top tip: Long John is great to ski any time but obviously takes on a whole new dimension if visit on March 17, when the St Patrick’s Day party atmosphere reaches its climax.

Book it: Mount Snow lodging (001 802 448 6819; ) offers Snow Mountain Village condos from $931, room only, excluding travel.

CPR Ridge

Kicking Horse, British Columbia, Canada

The fast gondola that whisks you from the base to the top of the slopes at Kicking Horse opens up many fantastic 1,300m vertical descents. Good skiers and snowboarders often start on a path that winds out along CPR Ridge to access the many fabulous chutes dropping off it. Though many visitors fail to notice, many of these chutes have rail-themed names and indeed CPR stands for Canadian Pacific Railroads – a reference to the resort’s origins, which are linked to the arrival of the railways in North America. In this particular tale, an Edinburgh surgeon employed by a surveying group in 1858 was kicked in the chest by his horse and thought dead. His grave was dug, but he survived and the name of the resort was born.

Top tip: The chutes vary in challenge so check with an instructor or guide which is best for your ability before dropping in.

Book it: Canadian Affair (0203 424 9663) offers Kicking Horse condo, room only, from £1,188, including seven-day car rental.

Rest of the world

Kornet

The Cedars, Lebanon

Jimmy Riddell is a famous name from the early years of skiing who should be better remembered. Stationed in Lebanon in WWII Jimmy took to training forces in mountain warfare, somehow sourcing 500 pairs of skis and 15 ski instructors from allied troops to train 2,000 soldiers. In the process, he created what's now The Cedars ski area. The beautiful trees here are mentioned as far back as the Psalms of King David as 'The Cedars of God'. The Kornet black run from top to bottom starts with gentler terrain and has great views out across the ski area and beyond.

Top tip: For the full Lebanese ski experience get up early and ski Kornet first thing, then head down to the coast to swim in the Mediterranean in the afternoon.

Book it: Ski Leb offers Hotel Le Cedrus, B&B, from $758 including private transfers but excluding travel to Lebanon.

The International

Falls Creek, Australia

The International remains a firm favourite descent among Australians

The past two Winter Olympics have caused controversy as South Korea and China sought to find big enough verticals to meet the hosting criteria. In the 1960s, Australia was so excited to host a (still) rare international race in the southern hemisphere in Falls Creek that resort bosses decided to build a bridge over a road to extend the racecourse by 170 vertical metres. The bridge is long gone but The International remains a firm favourite descent. For more than 50 years it has been served by ‘The Inter’ lift, which has accolade of being the ”longest cornered Poma south of the equator” – the lift’s Facebook fan page alone is over a thousand strong.

Top tip: ‘The Inter’ doesn’t open until late in the season when snow depths have built up, so plan you visit in August for the best chance.

Book it: Expedia (0203 024 8211) offers Summit Ridge Alpine Lodge from £1,646, room only including flights, excluding transfer.

Night Slope

Shemshak, Iran

Over the decades there has been much debate about the ways religious regimes cope with the joy and freedom that skiing provides. In Iran, the Ayatollahs agonised over the morality of skiing after the 1979 revolution, before re-opening the former Shah's ski resorts in the early 80s – its a fascinating place to ski. The nation has some of the highest mountains in the world and you can even ski after dark on a great run at the Shemshak area just 30 miles from bustling Tehran. Graded black and officially rated suitable for competition by the FIS (International Ski & Snowboard Federation), it’s a mile-long with 500m of vertical which starts unusually steep for a night skiing run before becoming gentler on its lower section.

Top tip: Iran is famous for a lot of things, but for skiers in the know, it is for the light, fluffy powder that falls here. If you arrive after a fresh dump of snow, it’s exceptionally surreal to float down under the flood lights just 30 miles from bustling Tehran.

Book it: Mountain Heaven (0151 625 1921) organises ski holidays to Iran, including Shemshak, and will resume departures once FCDO advice is lifted.

Riesen Slalom

Happo One, Hakuba, Japan

Japan is the dream destination for powder skiers the world over, but for much of the 20th century, the Japanese wanted to create groomed piste resorts that mirrored Europe. University lecturer Fukuoka Takayuki dedicated years of his life in the post-war years to create the 4.5km long Riesen Slalom course, longer than the longest of Alpine downhills in the resort of Happo One. With 1,030m of vertical, it remains one of the best runs in Japan for those not bothered about that powder. A huge race weekend for both amateur and pro racers is staged annually, more than 75 years after its creation.

Top tip: The 77th Riesen Slalom competition takes place on February 23-24 this year. Open to all comers, it makes the run extra special when you tackle the course as fast as you dare, as Mr Takayuki intended.

Book it: Mabey Ski (+1 604 902 2848) offers Phoenix Hotel, B&B, including two days guiding, and a six-day lift pass, from £1,950, excluding travel.

Need to know

