The world's first doggy jet service will cost you $6K for a one-way ticket

Dogs will soon be able to experience their own “furst” class flight with the launch of the world’s first jet charter company specifically designed for man’s best friend.

BARK, the dog toy company that coordinates the popular treat subscription BarkBox, is partnering with a jet charter service to take away the challenges of long-distance traveling with dogs, according to a press release. BARK Air, as the company calls it, offers the “white glove experience typical of a human’s first-class experience and redirected all that pampering to pooches.”

Taking dogs on airplanes is, typically, a stressful endeavor with different airlines having different policies for pet travel. For example, American Airlines allows small dogs in a carrier to be placed under the seat in front, but larger dogs are put in the cargo space, which has been found to be stressful for the pet. For United Airlines, pets can fly in the cabin if there’s enough space, but they must fit in a carrier under the seat in front.

BARK Air takes away the stress of air travel for dogs and their owners.

“We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies,” said Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at BARK, in a statement.

However, you’ll need to pay a hefty fee for the dog-friendly flight. For now, a ticket for just one dog and one human will run you at least $6,000 one way.

The first BARK Air flights will take off on May 23, and so far, there are only two flight routes available, both from New York’s Westchester County Airport. From New York to London’s Stansted Airport, it’ll cost $8,000 one-way and to Los Angeles’s Van Nuys Airport will cost $6,000 one-way. Tickets are available for purchase on April 11.

A concierge makes sure the dogs are adjusting well to the new environment.

Dogs get treated like they're in first class.

Not only does BARK Air allow dogs, it also focuses on the furry friends by treating them like VIPs, the press release said. BARK Air passengers can skip TSA checkpoints and screenings and instead experience a simple check-in process where they can meet the other dogs on the flight and the humans are served a meal cooked by on-site chefs.

When boarding, a BARK Air concierge is on-hand to ensure the dogs are socializing and adjusting to the environment well.

Each flight will undergo “Dogs Fly First” flight prep that includes “calming pheromones, music, and colors that pups prefer.” To make the flying experience easier and more enjoyable, dogs have access to various aids such as calming treats, noise-canceling ear muffs, and calming jackets.

During takeoff and descent, dogs are given a beverage of their choice to help their ears adjust to cabin pressurization. Of course, there will be plenty of treats on the flight.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BARK Air is the first jet charter for dogs. Here's what it'll costs.