World's fastest accelerating roller coaster shuts down after reported bone fractures

A roller coaster in Japan, dubbed the world's fastest accelerating ride, has shut down after four passengers reported chest and bone fractures.

The Do-Dodonpa roller coaster is at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Fujiyoshida City, Japan. The ride has been out of operation since Aug. 12, according to a statement on the park’s website.

It will remain suspended “for the time being” as it undergoes a safety overhaul.

The four injuries were reported between December 2020 and August 2021.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the injured customers … but we will endeavor to investigate the cause under the guidance of the government,” according to the statement.

Unexpected passenger: Teen hit in the face by seagull while on amusement park ride

What we know: The amusement park accident that killed an 11-year-old Iowa boy

The BBC reported that the injuries included a cervical fracture and a thoracic spine fracture.

The coaster opened in 2017 and is touted to reach speeds of nearly 112 mph in just 1.56 seconds, according to the park's website.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Japan's fastest roller coaster shuts down after bone injury reports