World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

LANGLEY, B.C. — Sarah Mitton obliterated her Canadian shot put record with the world's best throw this season.

The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 20.33 metres with her sixth and final throw to win the Canadian championships.

Her previous record was 19.58 set in Hamilton in May.

China's Song Jiayuon threw 20.20 on May 28, which had stood as the season's top throw.

Mitton's huge throw comes less than a month ahead of the world championships in Eugene, Ore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press