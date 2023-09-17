World's best pizza chef runs west London restaurant

Regulars return to Michele Pascarella's restaurant time and again for the slow-cooked ragu pizza topped with a Parmigiano Reggiano cream

Naples and New York would probably be the top destinations on the list for anyone seeking the world’s best pizza.

But before getting on a plane, it is worth paying a visit to Chiswick.

Michele Pascarella, head chef and founder of Napoli on the Road in west London, has been crowned Global Pizza Maker of the Year, having fought off fierce competition from all over the world.

It is the first time in the history of the prestigious 50 Top Pizza Awards - akin to the “Michelin guide for pizza” - that the accolade has been handed to a British restaurant, with Italy and America often fielding swathes of contenders for the title.

Chiswick has world's best pizza

“While Italy is renowned for its authentic Italian food and pizza, you can find excellent Italian cuisine and pizza in many places around the world,” he said.

“In 2023 many talented chefs and restaurants outside of Italy take great pride in offering high-quality Italian dishes and pizza.”

The chef was just 11 years old when he started working in his local pizzeria

Having been raised on his mother’s 10-hour beef and pork ragu in the small town of Caserta, near Naples, Mr Pascarella’s success is no surprise.

“The ragu is the dish that, for me, brings everything together: passion, love, happiness and strong ties with family,” he told the Independent.

“No one makes ragu like my mother’s. I could go to any restaurant, even those with Michelin stars, and it wouldn’t come anywhere close to hers. I strongly believe her secret ingredient is just her love for cooking for her children, as the dish needs that passion to make it taste so good.”

He was just 11 years old when he started working in his local pizzeria, spending around eight years there before moving to the UK to start his own venture.

He initially set up restaurants in Plymouth, Truro and Newquay, before heading to work at Sartori, the famous Italian restaurant in London’s Soho.

But his eatery, Napoli on the Road, is where he developed the pizzas that won him the title of world’s best.

Michele Pascarella said there is no perfect way to make pizza

It began as a food truck in 2019, which he would take to markets around London, but evolved to become two budding restaurants.

Story continues

The pizzeria’s focus is on experimentation and innovation, while using top quality, locally sourced ingredients to create distinctive flavours, an ethos that has earned him the accolade as a pioneer of contemporary dishes.

Mr Pascarella and his restaurant have already won several awards, including a position in the top 50 pizzas in Europe in 2021, the top 50 pizzas in the world in 2022, and the best European pizza maker earlier this year.

When he won, he said: “First of all I thanked my team, as I strongly believe that without them I would not have been able to be the top in Europe”.

Regulars return time and again for the slow-cooked ragu pizza topped with a Parmigiano Reggiano cream, a paean to his mother’s homemade sauce that defined his Sundays growing up. But despite his best efforts he can’t quite replicate her secret recipe for his dish that he has called Ricordi d’infanzia, meaning “childhood memories”.

“It’s not just about crafting the perfect dough or finding the finest ingredients,” he told Time Out. “It’s about the artistry and passion that goes into every slice.”

The chef thanked his team and said it would not have been possible without them

But there is a method to enjoying each slice. He cautioned novices against overloading pizza with excessive amounts of toppings, while not pairing a pizza with the right drink and crust being devoid of chilli oil are other faux pas.

Despite his recent recognition, Mr Pascarella said there is no perfect way to make pizza - but something close is achievable with hard work and an element of flexibility.

“Because ours is an artisan job and you must be ready to accept changes in temperatures, flours and techniques everyday to keep the quality at the top, improve your choices and evolve,” he said.

Passion and a desire to do better are two key ingredients to his success, he added, advising cooks not to worry about mistakes and instead enjoy discovering “new things about pizza” and having “more mastery”.

“Love is more about the experience and emotions involved rather than just the final product,” he said. “Enjoy the process and share your love for pizza with others!”