World's 10 greatest investors
In the words of Bejamin Graham, 'Successful investing is not about avoiding risk, it is about managing it'.
And some of the greatest investors of all times stand proof of that.
Here's a look at the journeys of some of the greatest investors of all times who have not shied away from taking risks, but have rather manipulated it to work in their best advantage such that the world has the wealth of knowledge to dip into.
1. Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett started with his humble savings to become the most successful investor in the world. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, holds a stake in prominent companies like Apple, Coca Cola, American Express and Bank of America. The Oracle of Omaha recently surprised many by investing in a gold mining company.
2. George Soros
A master of hedge fund investments, Soros is noted for his speculative investment strategies. He famously shorted the British Pound to make $1 billion on a single day in 1992. Soros's foundation helps companies formed by migrants and refugees.
3. Carl Icahn
Remembered for his hostile takeover of TWA in the mid-80s, Carl Icahn started as a Wall Street stockbroker. His firm owns stakes in companies like Texaco, Western Union, Gulf & Western, Revlon and Marvel Comics.
4. John Clifton 'Jack' Bogle
Jack Bogle was the founder of the Vanguard group that is acclaimed as a low-cost mutual fund company. Preaching a simple investment mantra, Bogle wrote the famous book, The Little Book of Common Sense Investing.
5. John Templeton
Known as the pioneer of mutual funds, John Templeton was a successful bargain buyer. He invested in hidden gems in the stock market with astounding success. He was named as the Greatest Stock Picker of the Century by the Money magazine.
6. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
The most-watched name in the Indian investing scene, Jhunjhunwala is a qualified chartered accountant who owns stakes across industries. He made his early fortune in companies like Tata Power and Sesa Goa.
7. Guo Guangchang
The face of Shanghai-based Fosun International, Guo Guangchang is often referred to as China's Warren Buffett. He has stakes in real estate major Shanghai Forte Land, and Nanjing Iron and Steel.
8. Suleyman Kerimov
His inspiring journey from an economist to one of Russia's most successful investors is peppered with some high profile trades. This includes Russian entities like Gazprom and Nafta Moskva and investments in Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
9. Peter Lynch
Lynch is known for his Fidelity Magellan Fund management, which outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 11 of the 13 years he was in charge. Under him, the fund rose from $20 million to $14 billion!
10. Benjamin Graham
Mentor to Warren Buffett and John Templeton is a massive tag in itself. Graham averaged an annual return of 21% between 1936 and 1956 while keeping the margin of safety as a key investment priority.
Often rising from humble origins, these investor's modus operandi ranged from safe play to bravado, and from an eye for detail to pure gut feeling. However, despite varying styles, the result in each case was an overwhelming success.
