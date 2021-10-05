Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - 30 September 2021

WORLDLINE SA
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :

Worldline SA

Name and address of the Company :

River Ouest

80 Quai Voltaire

95870 Bezons

(code ISIN FR 0011981968)


Date d’arrêté des informations



Declaration date

Nombre total d’actions composant le capital



Total number of shares

Nombre total de droits de vote





Total number of voting rights

30/09/2021

280 476 935



280,476,935

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 317 646 063



Number of theoretical voting rights : 317,646,063

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

