Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - 30 September 2021
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :
Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :
River Ouest
80 Quai Voltaire
95870 Bezons
(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
Date d’arrêté des informations
Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
Nombre total de droits de vote
30/09/2021
280 476 935
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 317 646 063
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
Attachment