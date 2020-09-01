Worldline Launches New Wireless Division, Giving Canadians More Affordable Options for Data

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldline, a company that’s been helping Canadians save money on their monthly Internet and phone bills for over a decade, has just announced the launch of their new Wireless division.



“Canadians have had to pay higher rates for cellular data than many other countries around the world. We wanted to give Canadians more affordable options for LTE data, and we’re doing that with Worldline Wireless,” said Mike Brown, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

The days of choosing cellphone plans based on minutes and text messages are long gone – now, it’s all about the data. The average consumer has more options than ever before, with apps for texting and calling dominating app stores. Most apps rely on data, and Worldline Wireless offers high speed LTE to keep you connected. But these aren’t just data plans; Worldline has also released a new Mobile App, allowing users to send and receive phone calls using data.

With Worldline’s new Wireless service, you can bring your own device, and you don’t have to worry about contracts, overage charges, or running out of data. If you need more data, there are affordable options to simply top it up. If you want to upgrade or cancel your plan, you can do that at any time without penalty. That’s the kind of flexibility and fairness that Worldline believes in. While other carriers penalize their customers for going over their data, Worldline avoids this scenario entirely. You can try it risk-free without having to worry about contracts or overage charges.

The new Worldline Wireless offerings give consumers options starting as low as $9.95 per month for light users, with larger plans as high as 10GB for heavier users.

Worldline’s new product announcement comes on the heels of a ruling by the Canadian government that wholesale Internet rates set by the CRTC last August may be too low. This is disappointing for Canadians hoping for more affordable options for Internet services.

Worldline Wireless represents a great new option for consumers who are looking to get more for their money in Canada, where data costs are some of the highest in the world . In a new study from UK Company Cable.co.uk analyzing 5,554 mobile data plans in 228 countries, Canada ranked 209th.

“We’re always listening to our customers, and constantly fighting to provide better options for consumers in Canada. Worldline customers have been asking for wireless options for years, and we’re super happy to be able to launch this exciting new product,” said Mike Brown. “We hope these new options come at a great time for our valued customers, who may be facing additional challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

More information about Worldline’s new Wireless services can be found on Worldline’s website .

