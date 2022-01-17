World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both made the men’s XI (Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year along side Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, which did include England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze. “I don’t think I can put words to be in this team, to be a role model for girls and boys across the world,” Bronze said.

More to follow...

Men’s Fifpro world XI

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Defenders: David Alaba, Leonardo Bonucci, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi.

Women’s Fifpro world XI

Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, Wendie Renard.

Midfielders: Estefania Banini, Barbara Bonansea, Carli Lloyd.

Forwards: Marta, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan.