World Wearable Sensors Market Report 2021 - Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024

The global wearable sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the wearable sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer, industrial, and healthcare industries. The major drivers for this market are miniaturization of sensors, aging population, and increasing trend of connected devices.



Some of the wearable sensor companies profiled in this report include Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Invensense, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Sensirion AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.



Some of the features of wearable sensor market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Wearable Sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, end use industry, application, and region

Regional analysis: Wearable Sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for wearable sensor in the wearable sensor market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, wearable sensor in the Wearable Sensor market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global wearable sensors market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Wearable Sensor Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Wearable Sensor Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1: Accelerometers

3.3.2: Magnetometers

3.3.3: Gyroscopes

3.3.4: Inertial Sensors

3.3.5: Motion Sensors

3.3.6: Pressure and Force Sensors

3.3.7: Temperature and Humidity Sensors

3.3.8: Microphones and Microspeakers

3.3.9: Medial-based Sensors

3.3.10: Image Sensors

3.3.11: Touch Sensors

3.3.12: Others

3.4: Global Wearable Sensor Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Consumer Electronics

3.4.2: Healthcare

3.4.3: Industrial

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Wearable Sensor Market by Application

3.5.1: Wristwear

3.5.2: Eyewear

3.5.3: Footwear

3.5.4: Neckwear

3.5.5: Bodywear

3.5.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Wearable Sensor Market by Region

4.2: North American Wearable Sensor Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Application: Wristwear, Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear and Others

4.2.3: United States Wearable Sensor Market

4.2.4: Canadian Wearable Sensor Market

4.2.5: Mexican Wearable Sensor Market

4.3: European Wearable Sensor Market

4.4: APAC Wearable Sensor Market

4.5: ROW Wearable Sensor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Wearable Sensor Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Wearable Sensor Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Wearable Sensor Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Wearable Sensor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Wearable Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Wearable Sensor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Stmicroelectronics

7.2: Infineon Technologies AG

7.3: NXP Semiconductors

7.4: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5: Invensense, Inc.

7.6: TE Connectivity Ltd.

7.7: Sensirion AG

7.8: Texas Instruments Inc.

7.9: Analog Devices, Inc.

7.10: Panasonic Corporation



