‘World of Warcraft’ Expansion Will Introduce Dragonriding

Blizzard has revealed a new World of Warcraft expansion in a developer livestream on Tuesday. Arriving nearly two decades after the game’s debut, the Dragonflight expansion will allow players to explore the Dragon Isles through a new dragon race called the Dracthyr.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will split the Dragon Isles into five zones. In the Dracthyr, players can opt to join the Alliance or Horde. The race also includes a new Evoker class that features long-range attacks and heals.

“[Evokers are] able to use their wings to buffet people away, they’re able to breathe fire out of their mouths, they’re able to knock people back with their tail,” lead combat designer Brian Holinka told Polygon.

The game will undergo a revamp across the board, with a new crafting and profession system and improvements to the user interface.

While World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has yet to receive a release date, Blizzard is accepting sign-ups for the expansion’s beta test.

