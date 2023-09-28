World War II memories lead to new book by care home

A manager of a care home has written a book about the residents' memories of the Second World War.

Rachel Mundy, who works at Highfield House Residential Care Home in Castle Cary, Somerset, said it was her "dream" to collate the stories.

"I realised the value of these human experiences - our generation should grasp hold tightly onto the community spirit of these times," she said.

The book of stories is entitled "I Remember The War."

Ms Mundy's project was supported by a visiting author, Mandy Bloom.

It was so successful it has since expanded to two other care homes owned by the same company: Eastbury House in Sherborne, Dorset, and Ivehurst Nursing Home in Yeovil.

"The residents really enjoyed the opportunity to talk in a safe and trusting environment about their memories of these times," said Ms Mundy.

"It was an experience shared with their families which they very much enjoyed.

"It was during the regular group discussions that I held with the residents that I heard accounts from one lady who spoke of skipping over Westminster Bridge holding hands with her friend and singing Que Sera Sera, during The Blitz bombing," she said.

"Another lady spoke of how her brother slept in his bed whilst the area was bombed and woke up with the concrete from the ceiling on his face the next morning.

"These ladies have sadly passed on but their stories linger in my memory."

Ms Mundy said their families felt "proud" of their loved ones for taking part.

"The residents felt they have contributed in some way to 'history' and consider the book somewhat of a legacy," she said.

"I must confess a tear came to my eye when I saw the books.

"The meaning of this book to residents is huge.

"They are really proud that their story has been included and as they read the book, they are reliving the memories that they told, often with fondness and an appreciation of the time that they lived in.

"People are so pleased that they can leave this book to be read by the generations of their families yet to come.

