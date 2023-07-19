World Triathlon Para Series Swansea lights up weekend in Wales

Great Britain enjoyed a successful day, winning six medals across all categories

By Abi Curran in Swansea

Eager paratriathletes braved wet conditions in Swansea to put on a show at the city’s World Triathlon Para Series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the interests of athlete safety, all races were declared as aquathlons after adverse weather forced the bike discipline to be cancelled.

It was a chance for Britain's Paralympic heroes to collect valuable points towards Paris 2024 qualification and the home team enjoyed most success in the PTS5 category, for those with mild impairments.

Great Britain enjoyed a successful day, winning six medals across all categories.

Claire Cashmore claimed silver while compatriot and Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman bagged bronze.

The event marked the chance for Britain's Paralympic heroes to collect valuable points towards Paris 2024 qualification

There was another run out for world number one Dave Ellis and guide Luke Pollard in the PTVI category as they took home yet another title to add to their 22-strong gold medal haul.

British athletes shone in front of a home crowd as spectators also roared home Oscar Kelly who came home closely behind Ellis, with Melissa Nicholls bagging bronze in the PTWC category.

Hannah Moore also picked up silver in the PTS4 race, being pipped by American Emma Meyers.

Participation was paramount at the standalone Para Series in its second year, where sporting stars also took their start positions on the Prince of Wales Dock.

Inclement weather did not stop the masses from taking the plunge in the Super Series and the Splash and Dash for seasoned triathlon revellers and complete aquathlon beginners.

Andy Salmon, British Triathlon CEO said: “Despite the change in the event format due to the weather, it was still a fantastic day celebrating all that makes para triathlon great, from people giving it a go for the first time, up and coming paratriathletes and then the world’s best competing for crucial Paralympic Games qualification points.

“Of course, I am very proud of the hard work of the British Triathlon staff and volunteers, and incredibly grateful to our event partners without whom the event would not be possible and such an overwhelming success.

“I hope everyone enjoyed the day as much as I did, that it illustrated how sport can be inclusive of everyone, no matter their ability and that the event has inspired even more people to take part in swim, bike, run.”

Swansea also hosted the Paratriathlon Conference for the second year running where triathlon federations from across the globe met to discuss the importance of para parity and growing para triathlon globally

On her silver medal in the PTS5 category, event board member Claire Cashmore said: “It was quite close between Lauren and myself, so I was really happy with that too.

“The crowd were brilliant today considering weather was pretty awful, Swansea turned up, I’m just so happy the race could go ahead, it’s been a bit touch and go.

“You can’t beat racing on home soil, for my family to be here is really special.

“It’s the first time I’ve raced against Lauren this year so it’s great to see where I am against them, there’s lots of work to be done so it’s back to the drawing board and see what comes for the rest of the season.”

Swansea also hosted the Paratriathlon Conference for the second year running where triathlon federations from across the globe met to discuss the importance of para parity and growing para triathlon globally.

2023 World Triathlon Para Series Swansea provided opportunities for people with disabilities to explore swim, bike, run on Saturday 15 July. You can find out more about opportunities to get involved with paratriathlon at https://www.britishtriathlon.org/