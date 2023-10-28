World Triathlon Cup: GB's Hugo Milner claims maiden win in Miyazaki, Japan

Milner ran the fastest 10km of the race in 29mins 33secs

Great Britain's Hugo Milner claimed his first World Cup victory at the Miyazaki event in Japan.

The 25-year-old, who started triathlon only two years ago, charged through the field during the final run leg to win in one hour 47 minutes 46 seconds.

New Zealand's Dylan McCullough was second - four seconds behind - and Germany's Lasse Priester third.

In the women's race, Italy's Bianca Seregni won her third World Cup event this year.

She completed the course - consisting of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run - in 1:59:43, 18 seconds clear of former Olympic and world champion Gwen Jorgensen of the US. Luxembourg's Jeanne Lehair was third.

"I feel very shocked. This is my fourth World Cup so to get the gold is unbelievable," said Milner.

"I was so emotional at the finish because I've worked so hard the last two years and at times kind of doubted myself. To get it today is a dream come true.

"The last two years have been really hard. I've kind of hit a wall in some of my performances and today I came 50 seconds right from the back. In some of the World Cups before, I was finishing outside the top 20."

Milner finished 52nd in the previous World Cup race in South Korea.

The World Cup is the tier below the World Triathlon Series, which decides the world champion.