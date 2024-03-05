World Triathlon Championship Series 2024: BBC coverage times as season begins in Abu Dhabi

Alex Yee and Beth Potter will represent Team GB in triathlon at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer

World Triathlon Championship Series Venue: Abu Dhabi, UAE Dates & times: Women's race from 11:35 GMT and men's race from 13:35 GMT on Friday; mixed relay start 10:35 on Saturday Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

The World Triathlon Championship Series starts in Abu Dhabi on Friday and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport mobile app and the Red Button.

Last year, Britain's Beth Potter became world champion for the first time by claiming victory in the Grand Final in Pontevedra to add to her series titles in Abu Dhabi, Montreal and Paris.

France's Dorian Coninx won the men's title, with Britain's Alex Yee finishing fifth overall despite starting the final top of the rankings.

Potter will be joined by fellow Britons Georgia Taylor-Brown, who won individual silver and relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Kate Waugh and Sophie Coldwell in the women's race in Abu Dhabi.

Potter, Taylor-Brown and Coldwell won the first four meetings last year as British women dominated the early rounds.

Yee, who won the season-opener in Abu Dhabi last year, will be joined by team-mate Barclay Izzard at the Yas Marina Formula 1 circuit.

The mixed relay takes place on Saturday.

The new season features five legs and concludes with the Grand Final in Malaga in October.

The Olympic Games in France will be the athletes' main focus this year, with the individual events taking place on 30 and 31 July and the mixed relay on 5 August.

World Triathlon Championship Series: Events and coverage

All times GMT. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further coverage times will be announced once confirmed.

March

Abu Dhabi, UAE (Sprint distance & Mixed Relay)

Friday 8 March

Women's Race - 11:35-13:05 (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & online)

Men's Race - 13:35-15:05 (BBC iPlayer, Red Button & online)

Story continues

Saturday 9 March

Mixed Relay - 10:35-12:25 (BBC iPlayer & online)

May

11 May - Yokohama, Japan (standard distance)

25-26 May - Cagliari, Italy (standard distance)

July

13-14 July - Hamburg, Germany (sprint distance & mixed relay)

September

14-15 September - Montreal, Canada (sprint distance & mixed relay)

October

18-20 October - Malaga, Spain (standard distance) - Grand Finals

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.