World Transportation Management System Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Transform the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher forecasts the global transportation management system market is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2022 to USD 28.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%
The emerging technologies are digitalizing the entire end-to-end transportation process for the transportation industry while reducing the costs of a range of business processes is expected to drive the TMS market.
Modern businesses are mostly dependent on technology, in which large enterprises have their own IT department for managing and maintaining business processes, whereas, most startups and SMEs do not have a proper IT department system. The reason being, it requires extra cost to manage and maintain an IT department.
So, most of the SMEs and startups adopt the cloud-based transportation management system, where they can reap the benefits of an IT department through a cloud management system without needing to employ extra staff at extra costs. This facilitates in-house employees to focus on day-to-day business operations.
The flexibility in storage of the cloud-based transportation management system offers scalability, which is very important for SMEs and will help them with unpredictable growth during the first year of the business operation.
The cloud-based transportation management system offers cost savings and an attractive pay-as-you-go model, such as real-time payment through the cloud, while buying products that enable SMEs to establish themselves as efficient and competitive players among other enterprises.
SMEs can also use the cloud-based transportation management system to drive corporate strategies that enhance revenue and profits. Hence, the cloud transportation management system market is estimated to grow during the forecast period, and there are huge opportunities for cloud transportation management system providers due to the high adoption rate by SMEs.
The consulting segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period
In the transportation management system market by services, consulting segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Consulting services provide a cost-effective way to ensure performance at the highest level of in-house staff.
Also, it is important for end-users as certain companies do not have the expertise to understand the complexities involved in configuring TMS. The need to address specific business-process requirements most feasibly will drive the segment.
The SMES segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In the transportation management system market by organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, big data tools, data-driven demand forecasting, and analysis would help SMEs grow in the TMS market. Also the need for SMEs to expand their businesses while increasing productivity and achieving greater RoI would drive the segment.
The cloud segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period
In the transportation management system market by deployment mode, cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Cloud-based solutions and applications are being leveraged by various organizations all over the globe The need for easy deployment, scalability, enhanced collaboration, and cost-effectiveness would boost cloud segment.
North America is expected to have a largest market share during the forecast period
North America is estimated to dominate the transportation management system market and is projected to record the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has been segmented into US and Canada.
The transportation sector in North America is undertaken strong efforts to raise resource efficiency using advance technologies. The region has witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud computing and mobile technologies, which has been significantly responsive to adopting TMS solutions and services. Also the presence of key TMS vendor in the region would drive the market growth.
Competitive landscape
The report covers the competitive landscape and profiling of the major players, namely Oracle, SAP, Manhattan Associates, C H Robinson, Mercurygate International, Blueyonder, E2Open, Transplace, Alpega TMS, Trimble, Descartes, Worldwide Express, Infor Inc., Wisetech Global, Generix Group.
Premium Insights
Increasing Demand for Transportation Management Systems to Tackle High Demand from Ecommerce
Retail Segment and US to Account for Large Shares in North American Market in 2022
Roadways Segment and China to Account for Large Shares in Asia-Pacific Market in 2022
Case Study Analysis
Case Study 1: Implementation of Manhattan TMS Solution to Achieve Efficiency
Case Study 2: Celestica Deployed Mercurygate TMS Solution to Reduce Global Transportation Costs
Case Study 3: Brown Trucking Selected Truckmate TMS by Trimble to Get Crucial Data for Its Company's Operations
Case Study 4: Avery Dennison Adopted Transpace Tms to Save Cost and Simplify Uss and Mexico Customs Compliance
Case Study 5: Crowley Relies on 3Gtms to Manage Defense Dept Contract Without Missing a Deadline or Requirement
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Cloud-based SaaS Solutions to Drive the Market
Mergers & Acquisitions of Top-Tier Tms Product Players with Startup Solutions
Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relations Between Various Countries and Growth in Global Trade
Technological Advancements in the Transportation and Logistics Industry
Exponential Growth in the Ecommerce Industry
Need to Replace and Update the Existing Conventional Transportation Management Systems
Restraints
Growing Concerns Over Data Security
Inaccuracies in Data Sets
Opportunities
Evolving 5G to Transform the Transportation Management System
Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Transform the Transportation and Logistics Industry
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Technology and Industry 4.0
Challenges
Slow Adoption of Tms Solution due to High Capital Investment
Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Tms Among the End-users
COVID-19 Market Outlook for Transportation Management System Market
Drivers and Opportunities
Restraints and Challenges
Cumulative Growth Analysis
Technology Analysis
Big Data and Analytics
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
Blockchain
Internet of Things
5G
Regulatory Landscape
International Organization for Standardization
Iso/Iec Jtc 1
Iso/Iec 27001
Iso/Iec 19770
Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Swg 5
Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 31
Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 27
Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Wg 7 Sensor
General Data Protection Regulation
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (Fmcsa)
Federal Highway Administration (Fhwa)
Maritime Administration (Marad)
Federal Aviation Administration (Faa)
Federal Railroad Administration (Fra)
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Cen/Iso
Cen/Cenelec
European Telecommunications Standards Institute
Itu-T
Company Profiles
Major Players
Oracle
SAP
Manhattan Associates
C.H. Robinson
E2Open
Trimble
Wisetech Global
Descartes
Mercurygate International
Blue Yonder
Transplace
Alpega Group
Worldwide Express
Infor
Generix Group
Startups/SMEs
3Gtms
Shipwell
3T Logistics & Technology Group
Ratelinx
Otms
Nshift
Bluerock Logistics
Elemica
Tesisquare
Dds Logistics
Supplystack
Vtradex
Shiptify
Globaltranz
Inmotion Global
Mp Objects
Logistically
One Network Enterprises
Envase Technologies
Intellitrans
Allotrac
Revenova
Princeton Tmx
Ctsi Global
Ultraship Tms
