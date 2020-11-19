World Toilet Day 2020: This year's theme, history and significance; what you need to know
Around 2,97,000 children under five die annually from diarrhoeal diseases due to poor hygiene, sanitation or unsafe drinking water.
Celebrated on 19 November every year, World Toilet Day attempts to create awareness of the 4.2 billion people around the world without access to proper sanitation.
According to the United Nations, the theme of World Toilet Day 2020 is "Sustainable sanitation and climate change."
With accelerated climate change, there is a rise in flood, drought and sea levels, which are all threatening sanitation systems. According to the UN, everyone must have sustainable sanitation, alongside clean water and handwashing facilities to help protect and maintain health security and stip the spread of deadly diseases such as COVID-19, cholera and typhoid.
On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that India has strengthened its resolve for #Toilet4All.
"The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti," he shared.
The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu tweeted that poor sanitation leads to malnutrition and increases the risk of transmission of diseases. Thus, hygiene and sanitation should be the priority for healthy communities and a healthy nation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "India had waited for decades to get a toilet in every household."
He went on to write that on the ocassion of World Toilet Day, the nation thanks PM Modi for his efforts towards #Toilet4All, stating that the mamoth achievement reflects a sensitive government.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh too thanked the Prime Minister for his endeavours towards having toilets for everyone.
According to the United Nations, toilets can help fight climate change too. Wastewater and sludge from toilets contain water nutrients and energy that can be used to safely boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy.
The United National had designated 19 November as World Toilet day to break taboos around toilets and make sanitation a global development priority.
The resolution declaring the Day titled 'Sanitation for All' was adopted on 24 July, 2013.
