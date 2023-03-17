World Theatre Day: What West End plays are being streamed at Vue?

The Life of Pi play will come to life on the big screen (Vue)

Theatre fans have the chance to see the stars of the stage on the big screen in a cinema chain’s season of West End broadcasts.

Vue is beaming a range of productions as part of a spring season of culture that offers the opportunity to see a full-scale show for a less-than-blockbuster price.

Some of the plays that are on the bill include Heathers: The Musical, Life of Pi, Hamlet, Royal Opera House’s Cinderella, the National Theatre’s Good and Best of Enemies, and the Royal Opera House’s Turandot and The Marriage of Figaro.

Vue is building the shows around March 27, which is World Theatre Day. There are numerous Vue locations around London.

Rachel Bland, senior screen content manager at Vue Entertainment, said: “World Theatre Day is about celebrating the magic of theatre in all its forms.

“Here at Vue, we screen performances from the finest production companies across the UK and pride ourselves on giving fans the chance to catch some of the best British performances from the comfort of their local Vue venue.”

Here are the details of what is being being shown and when at the cinema.

Royal Opera House: Turandot

Puccini’s final opera is a glorious pageant of rich colour, dance, and drama in Andrei Serban’s classic staging.

Showing on March 22.

Heathers: The Musical (Vue)

Heathers: The Musical

Based on the 1988 black comedy thriller with Winona Ryder, a clique of four teenagers - three of whom are called Heather - are searching for high school popularity but find their lives disrupted when a murderer strikes. It has been showing in its musical form on the West End since 2018.

Showing on March 28.

Life of Pi

Yann Martel’s classic book is adapted for the stage. A 16-year-old is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, but who will survive?

Showing on March 30.

Billy Howle in Hamlet (Vue)

Hamlet

Shakespeare’s masterpiece will be broadcast from Bristol Old Vic, with Billy Howle in the title role. The play tells the classic tale of the Prince of Denmark, whose world spins violently out of control on the death of his father. Hamlet has to make some decisions: forget or remember; live or die.

Showing on April 6.

Royal Opera House’s Cinderella

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the ballet is still portraying the rags to riches story but with a new atmosphere to Cinderella’s ethereal world of fairy godmothers and pumpkin carriages, handsome princes, and finding true love.

Showing on April 12.

National Theatre: Good

David Tennant stars in “a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays”, which was shown at the National Theatre.

Showing on April 20.

Royal Opera House: The Marriage of Figaro

Director David McVicar brings out the revolutionary elements in Mozart’s great comic opera of intrigue, misunderstanding, and forgiveness.

Showing on April 27.

National Theatre: Best of Enemies

David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s (Sherwood) multiple award-winning new drama.

Showing on May 18.

Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore

A devastating curse rises from the ashes in Verdi’s monumental tale of superstition and rivalry.

Showing on June 18.

Visit Vue for further information on theatre and opera screenings.