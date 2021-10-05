World Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Images

Teachers play a very important role in our lives. Apart from imparting formal education, some teachers also imbibe many values in their students.

To celebrate the efforts of the teachers from around the world, World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. It is celebrated to recognize the rights and responsibilities of teachers and focuses on appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world.

5 October was proclaimed as World Teachers' Day by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

In this article we have curated some wishes, images , and quotes for you to send to teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day.

Also Read: World Teachers' Day 2021 Date: When and Why It is Celebrated

World Teachers' Day: Wishes, Images, Quotes

I am using this opportunity of World Teachers' Day to tell you that you play a very significant role in my life. Happy World Teachers' Day!

I am eternally grateful to have you as my teacher. Your dedication towards teaching is amazing. Happy World Teachers' Day.

I really admire the passion you have, and the efforts you put in while teaching. I wish you great health and prosperity in life. Happy World Teachers' Day!

“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” - Aristotle

“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well." - Alexander the Great

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning." - Brad Henry

World Teachers' day Images

World Teachers’ Day images

. Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.World Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes and ImagesWhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Down for Users Worldwide . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.