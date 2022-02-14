World’s Tallest Digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” Greeting Ignites Paramount Miami Worldcenter

“South Florida Skyline Lights-Up Largest L.E.D. Lips, Enormous Electronic Hearts, Flying Cupids

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Displays Largest L.E.D. Valentine’s Day Love Message

The 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper displays the world’s tallest digital “Happy Valentine’s Day” greeting, the world’s largest L.E.D. kissing lips, enormous electronic hearts, and a colossal collage of flying Cupids in celebration of the holiday of love, romance and affection. Through the building’s 700-foot-tall column are a flurry of floating hearts and wing-flapping silhouettes of Cupid. Lighting-up the building’s rooftop crown are three lips of love measuring 300-feet-wide by 100-feet tall, as seen on February 13, 2022 in downtown Miami, Florida. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News)

The world's tallest digital "Happy Valentine's Day" message of love; the world's largest L.E.D. animated kissing lips; the world's most-enormous electronic hearts; and a colossal collage of flying Cupids, are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

Celebration of Romance

Through Monday night, the Paramount Miami superstructure is igniting its state-of-the-art animation lighting system – illuminating the “Magic City” with symbols of love during this year’s annual celebration of romance and affection.

Details

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is glowing with the phrase, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The vertical image measures 233-yards high.

The digital display transitions into an L.E.D. mosaic of kissing lips that smothers Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall rooftop crown.

And, through the building’s 700-foot-center column appears a flurry of floating hearts, which then morph-into wing-flapping white silhouettes of Cupid – the mythical GOD of romance.

CEO-Developer Dazzles City

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular Valentine’s Day tower lighting is a heart-throbbing, shining beacon spreading love around the world,” says Royal Palm Companies development firm CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “During these challenging times we all need a little-bit-of love; and we are delivering a whole-lot-of-it at Paramount Miami Worldcenter.”

Lighting Schedule

Through Monday night, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignites pre-dawn, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. (ET)

The skyscraper lights-up again, at sunset, at 5:30 p.m. and will continue through midnight.

The building glows for a duration of 10-minutes at the top and bottom of every hour.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is touted as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Paramount features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The lighting system was designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida

