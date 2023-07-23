World Swimming Championships: Ellen Walshe secures Olympic qualification in Fukuoka

Ellen Walshe produced a brilliant swim to secure her Olympic Games spot

Ellen Walshe became the first Irish swimmer to qualify for the Paris Olympics next summer after obliterating her own National record in the women's 200m individual medley semi-finals on the first day of competition at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

In a dramatic race that saw three disqualifications, Walshe swam confidently from lane 8 and came home strongly to finish fourth in 2:10.92.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Her time was well inside the Olympic standard of 2:11.47 and smashed the Irish record of 2:12.02.

The Templeogue swimmer, who had only squeezed into the top sixteen by finishing sixth in her heat in a time of 2:12.83, finished ninth overall, just missing out on the final.

"I'm delighted, I was pretty nervous this morning coming into it and tonight I got the chance to do it again and I was like, just take the opportunity and enjoy it. I went out and it was the easiest swim of my life I think," said Walshe afterwards.

The Irish Women's 4x100m freestyle relay squad smashed the national record in the morning heats in Japan.

Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Mona McSharry were part of the Irish 4x100m relay squad which set a new national record to boost their Olympic qualification hopes

Mona McSharry, Erin Riordan, Danielle Hill, and Victoria Catterson combined to swim a time of 3:41.75.

The quartet, who held the previous record, knocked two and a half seconds of the old Irish record of 3:44.37 set at the 2021 European Championships.

It placed them 15th overall and within the top 16 nations for the Olympic Games in Paris next summer for now. A second opportunity will be available for teams at the 2024 Doha World Aquatics Championships.

"Pretty happy, I think it's always nice to get to start the meet off with a group of people doing a relay, I think it's fun that way to experience everything for the first time together, that's always nice and getting a record is great too," said McSharry.

Darragh Greene made his Fukuoka debut in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke. The Longford native, who trains at Swim Ireland's National Centre in Dublin was sixth in his heat in 1:00.54 for nineteenth overall, just .32 of a second off a semi-final place.

The second day of competition will see Olympic qualification chances for Larne swimmers Danielle Hill and Conor Ferguson and Tokyo Games finalist Mona McSharry.

Hill will need to make history in the heats of the women's 100m backstroke by becoming the first Irish woman to break the one-minute barrier with the Olympic standard set at 59.99, just under two-tenths of a second faster than Hill's National record of 1:00.18.

Mona McSharry will be in action in the women's 100m breaststroke on Monday

"It's the first opportunity to qualify for Paris but it's also a stepping stone for Paris so it's not the end of the world," said Hill.

"I'm in a really good place but I have to have the performance at the end of it and if that's not there this time then there is next year."

Meanwhile Ferguson's target is 53.74 in the men's 100m backstroke which is just one-hundredth slower than Shane Ryan's Irish record.

The 23-year-old, who has narrowly missed out on the last two Olympics, will hope swimming in a heat with Rio 2016 champion, American Ryan Murphy, will pull him through to that time.

"There is no doubt in my mind I can do this and that's based on what I'm doing in the pool every day," said Ferguson.

Story continues

"The Olympics has been my dream since I got into swimming, it's why I got into swimming and it's what inspired me when I was eight-years-old watching Andrew Bree on the television. The training has gone well and I'm looking forward to it."

McSharry became the first Irish swimmer since Michelle Smith in 1996 to make an Olympic final when she finished eighth in the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo two years ago.

She lowered her Irish record in April to 1:06.04 which if she can get close to is comfortably inside the Olympic standard of 1:06.79.