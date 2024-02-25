World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea crashes out of race two in Phillip Island to end miserable weekend

Jonathan Rea was outside the points in his first competitive outing for Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea crashed out of race two at the opening World Superbike round of the 2024 series at Phillip Island in Australia to complete a miserable weekend for the six-time champion.

Rea had been lying fifth when he crashed heavily on lap three at Turn 11 at the Australian circuit.

He was taken to the medical centre but his Pata Yamaha team later tweeted a photo of Rea standing talking to a Yamaha official in his team garage. A medical report said he had suffered "multiple contusions and abrasions".

The incident involving the Northern Irishman resulted in the race being red-flagged and later restarted over 11 laps.

Following the crash Rea was "declared unfit" to take part in the restart.

The race was won by Rea's former Kawasaki team-mate, Englishman Alex Lowes, who also won Sunday's earlier 10-lap Superpole race.

Defending two-time champion Alvaro Bautista was second in race two on his Ducati, with another Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci third.

Andrea Locatelli and Toprak Razgatlioglu made up the rostrum positions in the Superpole event, with Rea back in 10th, out of the points.

Rea failed to score a point over the course of the weekend on his debut competitive outing for his new Yamaha team, having suffered set-up problems with his machine and initially crashing during a test at Phillip Island on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old finished in a lowly 17th position in race one on Saturday, crossing the line 38 seconds behind race winner Nicolo Bulega, who won on his World Superbike bow.

He was followed home by fellow Italians Andrea Locatelli and Andrea Iannone on that occasion.

Bautista had to settle for 15th after an early crash dropped him out of contention as he challenged for a top-three spot.