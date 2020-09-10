It's World Suicide Prevention Day. Here's how to spot warning signs

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on mental health everywhere, and concerning new data shows that depression rates among adults across all demographics has tripled from this time last year.

Suicide rates were already on the rise well before the pandemic. Yahoo Life Mental Health contributor Jen Hartstein says it’s vital that we discuss how this traumatic event has impacted our mental health.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10-24-year-olds, and ranks 10th as a cause of death amongst all other ages,” Hartstein tells Yahoo Life. “We know that suicide rates are increasing incrementally as a result of quarantine, economic, instability, isolation and other significant factors ... we might only be seeing the tip of the iceberg in the numbers that we're seeing with regard to suicide.”

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and Hartstein says it’s never been more important to learn the warning signs to look out for when someone is struggling.

Talking about death

“Anyone talking about death, even in an offhanded way, but that sounds different than what we might've heard before, we want to take that threat very seriously,” Harstein says. “Do not blow it off as attention seeking, do not blow it off as a throwaway remark. If something in your gut says that that conversation is worthy of having, have that conversation.”

Seeming more isolated

Hartstein says that it’s important to keep an eye out for changes in the way that people engage and participate in life, which could be particularly difficult to notice while social distancing.

“It's very different because we're doing a lot of this through video teleconferencing and we're not in their faces, but maybe they're not responding to texts, maybe they're not answering the phone, maybe they're not getting on that Zoom meeting,” she says. “Ask how they're doing.”

Change in behavior

Hartstein advises that any behavioral changes we may notice that reflect depression should not be brushed off or problem-solved away.

“If they're sleeping a lot or maybe they're not sleeping at all, or maybe you notice a drastic weight loss or weight gain, or they're talking about eating or not eating. Maybe they're looking a little bit more disheveled or you're just feeling a different mood from them,” she says. “Our guts give us a lot of information about the people in our lives, and we've got to trust our gut that something's off.”

