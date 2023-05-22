‘The world stands with Ukraine’: Joe Biden makes fresh declaration of support for Kyiv after G7

Joe Biden has said the “world stands with Ukraine” in a fresh declaration of support for Kyiv in the wake of the G7 summit.

Posting a photo of himself with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting of world leaders in Japan he wrote on Twitter: “Mr President, what the people of Ukraine are defending and what you’ve achieved is a matter for the entire world to observe. I speak for America when I say that we’re in awe of what you’ve done so far.”

“The United States – and the world – stands with Ukraine”, he said.

Mr Zelensky made a scene-stealing visit to Hiroshima this weekend, where leaders renewed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and Mr Biden endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The US supporting the delivery of the advanced US-built fighter jets to Kyiv was hailed by Mr Zelensky as a major military boost for his country.

Russia warned the US and its Nato allies today over the plans, with the country’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, questioning whether the use of planes in the war would constitute direct Western involvement.

He claimed Ukraine does not have the required infrastructure or personnel to operate the planes itself. There have been fears in the West Moscow could see the move as direct Western involvement, escalating the conflict.

Together, with the entire G7, we have Ukraine's back.



The fate of the city of Bakhmut, where the war’s longest and bloodiest battle has raged since August, remained unclear today.

Kyiv insisted the battle was ongoing despite the Moscow-backed mercenary Wagner Group saying on Saturday claimed control of the city.

“[In Bakhmut] the enemy continues to lead offensive actions. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues,” the Ukrainian armed forces said in their morning update.

Meanwhile at least eight people were wounded and scores of buildings were damaged in a Russian air attack overnight on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine said that air defence systems destroyed 20 drones and four cruise missiles. Fire stations were among buildings damaged in Dnipro.

There was a power outage at Europe’s biggest nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia after Russian shelling damaged a power line, Ukraine’s state nuclear company said.

The plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply generators. The UN has previously warned of the risk of a disaster from fighting around the plant.