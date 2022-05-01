World Snooker Championship final live stream: How to watch Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Judd Trump for FREE today

Marc Mayo
1 min read
In this article:
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump go head to head in a mouthwatering World Snooker Championship final today.

A second world title is up for grabs for Trump, who faces his “hero” at the Crucible having fought off Mark Williams’ comeback to win his semi-final 17-16 on Saturday.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play Ronnie in the final,” he said. “Ronnie was a hero of mine growing up, and he’s already the best player that’s ever lived, but I think he wants to confirm it by winning a seventh title. He tries to play it down, but I think he’s more determined than ever.”

O’Sullivan, meanwhile, cruised past John Higgins 17-11 as he chases an seventh world title in his eighth final.

A £500,000 prize and the World No1 spot are also up for grabs in Sheffield.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship final

Terrestrial TV channel: BBC Two will show the final with Sunday’s coverage beginning at 1pm BST and 7pm. On Monday, the action resumes on the same channel at 1pm and 7pm.

Satellite TV: Eurosport 1 will also carry coverage of the final.

Live stream: The entire final will be free to watch for UK viewers on the BBC iPlayer and Sport websites.

