World Smile Day 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Thoughtful Messages And Instagram Captions That Encourages the World to Smile Often

World Smile Day is observed on October 2 encouraging people to do acts of kindness to spread goodwill and cheer. It is celebrated every year on the first Friday of October. The day was created by Harvey Ball, a graphic artist and ad man from Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1999 to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world. The purpose of the day was to use a smiley as a symbol of kindness and affection. It is also a reminder to make people feel happier and do activities that will make them smile. In 1963, Harvey had created the smiley face symbol after which it became popular. On World Smile Day 2020, we bring to you quotes, messages and HD Images to send your loved ones. World Smile Day 2020 Date, History and Significance of The Day Devoted to Big Smiles and Spreading Random Act of Kindness.

During these tough times, your small note can make a person smile. Send these thoughtful quotes to your loved ones and remind them to smile. You can also create awareness of the day by posting this quote on social media with the hashtag #WorldSmileDay. You can celebrate the day by doing a random act of kindness. Maybe buying someone who is in the cold a cup of coffee or offering your seat to someone on public transport. You can also surprise a loved one by visiting them or maybe by cooking a meal for them. You can also go a step ahead and volunteer at a non-profit organisation. Decoding a Smile: Types of Smiling Faces and What They Mean!

Quote Reads: “A Simple Smile. That’s the Start of Opening Your Heart and Being Compassionate to Others.” Dalai Lama

Quote Reads: “Because of Your Smile, You Make Life More Beautiful.” Thich Nhat Hanh

Quote Reads: “Don’t Cry Because It’s Over, Smile Because It Happened.” Dr. Seuss

Quote Reads: “The Greatest Self Is a Peaceful Smile, That Always Sees the World Smiling Back.” Bryant H. McGill

