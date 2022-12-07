The world’s smallest and lightest portable power bank is now everyone’s favorite Amazon purchase — and it's on super sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A portable charger is a must-have for emergencies and your peace of mind. With so many options on the market, though, it’s not easy narrowing down the best ones to buy. But Amazon shoppers won’t stop raving about this particular power bank for its extremely small size, barely-there weight and super fast charging time.

The best-selling T-Core Ultra-Compact High-Speed Power Bank describes itself as the world’s smallest and lightest ultra-compact portable charger and power bank. It perfectly fits in the palm of your hand and is half the size of a bank card.

Most power banks look like bricks and add a lot more bulk to your bag and pockets. This one from T-Core is slim, compact and easy to slide into your pocket without bulging out.

In addition to being tiny, this best-selling portable charger is pretty robust in power. It fully charges an iPhone 8 five times on a single charge. It also works with all smartphones and tablets as well as smaller devices like AirPods, Bluetooth headphones, fitness trackers, smartwatches and more.

With this in mind, it has all the necessary ports to charge your devices, including two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one micro input port and one iPhone input port.

Also, when you’re checking the charger’s power levels, the mirrored cover doubles as just that: a mirror.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about the T-Core Ultra-Compact High-Speed Power Bank. The consensus is that it charges devices extremely quickly, especially given its size.

“Perfect size for my purse or drawer. Has never failed!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Charges fast. Lightweight.”

Another shopper also specified that the device looks “as good as the pictures” before adding that it “looks slick and nice.”

Snag the best-selling T-Core Ultra-Compact High-Speed Power Bank while it's on 40% off on Amazon right now.

