World Sleep Day 2022: when is it, what is this year’s theme, how to take part and get a better night’s sleep?

As the days get warmer and the nights get shorter your sleep pattern may be in flux – if it wasn’t already.

What better time to snuggle back into a satisfying sleep schedule than the celebration of World Sleep Day.

For those who knock out in a military-minute or the sleep deprived slumping through the day – here’s all you need to know about World Sleep Day:

When is World Sleep Day?

Today (March 18) marks World Sleep Day, a global event hosted by US non-profit World Sleep Society.

The annual event is held on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox, when the Northern hemisphere begins tilting towards the sun. Yay.

What is this year’s theme?

The goal of the first World Sleep Day was to bring together sleep healthcare providers to discuss and distribute sleep information, with co-chairs from across the world.

This year’s theme follows three aims: “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”.

Objectives this year will focus on promoting solid sleep routines to maintain good mental health.

How can I take part?

The awareness event is focused combatting sleep problems as 62% of adults around the world are dissatisfied with the amount of sleep the get, according to Philips Global Sleep Survey in 2019.

But don’t lose sleep studying the facts - no pun intended!

You can get involved by signing up as a delegate or finding an activity on the World Sleep Day website.

Around one third of sleep disorder sufferers seek professional help, so if you struggle with getting quality kip you should reach out to your local GP to seek medical advice.

How do I get better sleep?

Wind down

Good sleep starts before your head hits the pillow – building a consistent routine before bedtime can train our bodies to get sleepy at the same time every night.

Warm baths and hot drinks can be a great way to soothe your body into sleep mode – but be sure to avoid caffeine before bed.

If your thoughts keep you awake, journaling can purge your brain storm so you can think about your to-do list tomorrow.

Keep it consistent

According to NHS sleep tips, setting your internal body clock to a regular routine can help your body fall asleep more quickly as it expects sleep at a certain time.

Building good habits should make sleep come more easily over time.

Tech-no

Stepping away from screens is difficult but holds great rewards as the blue light emitted from our devices keeps our brains awake.

If the transition is too difficult, try investing in a blue light filter or turning your phone to “night mode”, where the screen colours are made warmer to filter out blue hues.

Fit and healthy

Adults might like to think they have matured enough to follow a bedtime, but tuckering yourself out like a toddler might be the best way to fall asleep when you want.

Doing some vigorous exercise earlier in the day and some light stretches before bed can prepare the body for a night of recovery.