Late stumble leaves S&P 500 just short of a record high

·6 min read

A late stumble left the S&P 500 just short of its third record high in a row even as other indexes rose Wednesday. The benchmark index slipped less than 0.1% after being higher for much of the day. The wobbly trading came after Wall Street rocketed higher last month as hopes built for coming COVID-19 vaccines. A couple of economic reports that came in better than expected helped support stocks. One showed that growth in the U.S. services sector, including health care and retail, was stronger last month than economists expected. Also, fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than forecast.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

U.S. stocks are on pace for modest gains and more milestones Thursday, as Wall Street continues to coast following its rocket ride last month powered by hopes for coming COVID-19 vaccines.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in afternoon trading, on track for its third straight all-time high. The other major U.S. stock indexes were also within striking distance of new highs.

A couple reports that were better than expected on the economy helped support stocks. One showed that growth in the U.S. services sector, including health care and retail, was slightly stronger last month than economists expected. A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than forecast, though economists cautioned the number may have been distorted by the Thanksgiving holiday.

Investors were also encouraged by signs that Democrats and Republicans in Washington may get past their bitter partisanship to reach a deal to provide more financial support for the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Thursday, a day after Pelosi signalled a willingness to make major concessions in search of a coronavirus rescue package. President-elect Joe Biden urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a relief bill now, with more aid to come next year.

“There’s a lot of optimism being built into the market right now,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Investors are sort of keeping their fingers crossed that we come up with a stimulus package, no matter the size.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 177 points higher, or 0.6%, at 30,063 as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.5%. Small company stocks were faring better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 1.1%.

Momentum across markets has slowed after the S&P 500 surged 10.8% last month on hopes that one or more coronavirus vaccines will get the global economy closer to normal next year. The burst of optimism boosted stocks of travel companies, banks and smaller businesses in particular, after they were among the most harshly punished during the pandemic.

“It’s pretty clear that investors are looking at some of those areas that would benefit from a more complete reopening,” said David Lefkowitz, head of Americas equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Now that stock indexes are back at all-time highs, worries about the still-raging pandemic are making further big gains more difficult. Governments around the world are considering the approval of several coronavirus vaccines, and a U.S. rollout could begin this month if regulators give their approval. Britain has already approved emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

But vaccines would initially go out only to protect health care workers and others at high risk. In the meantime, coronavirus counts and hospitalizations continue to surge. That has governments around the world bringing back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses and consumers worried about their own health. That, in turns, is threatening the economic recovery that got underway in the spring.

Across the country, the Labor Department said 712,000 workers applied for jobless benefits last week. That's an improvement from the 787,000 of the prior week, but it still towers over the roughly 225,000 workers that were applying weekly before the pandemic struck.

Concerns about the potential economic fallout from more restrictions on businesses has intensified the pressure on Washington to deliver more aid. Still, Democrats and Republicans have been arguing for months without much progress.

“Ideally we would get some kind of fiscal support sooner rather than later,” Lefkowitz said. “The big news is there’s more of a line of sight on the fact that the economy will likely get back to full strength.”

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin underscored the importance of such relief during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. The economy has been struggling more since extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus approved earlier this year by Congress expired.

Growth in the country's services industries slowed last month, according to a report from the Institute for Supply Management, though it was the sixth straight month of improvement.

Apparel company PVH rose 6.3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after the company behind the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands reported much stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Several travel-related companies were also at the top of the leaderboard, clawing back more of their precipitous losses from earlier in the pandemic. American Airlines Group rose 8.6%, Norwegian Cruise line gained 8.7, and United Airlines climbed 6.6%. All three, though, remain more than 40% lower for 2020.

Boeing surged 6.2% after Ireland’s Ryanair announced that it will order 75 more of the aircraft manufacturer's 737 Max jets, a vote of confidence for the troubled Max from one of Europe’s biggest budget airlines. The plane was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

On the losing end was Kroger, which fell despite 4.7% despite reporting a stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. The grocer's revenue fell short of forecasts. Expectations may also have built too high after its stock performed better than the rest of the S&P 500 through much of the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.91% from 0.94% late Wednesday.

European stock markets closed mostly lower. The German DAX lost 0.5%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4%. Markets in Asia were mixed.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam reflects on bubble disappointment: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his miserable playoff performance and the mental toll it took on him.

  • Report: Some NHL teams considering playing their home games outdoors

    Could outdoor stadiums be a solution to the NHL's revenue problems?

  • Pascal Siakam can't hide how happy he is for Fred VanVleet

    Pascal Siakam spoke at length to the media Thursday, and he couldn't stop praising his teammate and good friend Fred VanVleet.

  • COVID problems, NFC intrigue, an apology to Mahomes | More Football

    <p>The guys dive into how the NFL handled COVID-19 last week, apologize to Patrick Mahomes for considering anybody else for MVP and break down the suddenly spicy playoff race in the NFC. They also discuss why the Browns aren't an elite team, whether the Lions or Jaguars GM opening is more enticing and look at the most intriguing games of Week 13, which features a big NFC West showdown and a whole lot of trap games, including Jets vs. Raiders, Falcons vs. Saints and Colts vs. Texans.</p>

  • NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020

    Josh Gordon will be eligible to play the final two weeks of the regular season for the Seahawks.

  • Pascal Siakam scoffs at reporter for calling Raptors' 2019 title 'surprising'

    Pascal Siakam is tired of the disrespect and flatly rejected the idea that the Raptors' 2019 title was a surprise to anyone.

  • NFL odds: Who has the best chance to beat Patrick Mahomes for MVP? (The best answer: nobody)

    Let's look at the candidates for MVP other than the obvious favorite.

  • Siakam on bubble: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his play in the bubble, ways he revamped his offseason routine, Fred VanVleet getting paid and life in Tampa Bay.

  • Report: Wings to hire Vickie Johnson, making her only Black woman head coach in WNBA

    Recent coaching hires have gone to less experienced men, creating blowback.

  • Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim unveiled on 'The Masked Singer,' promptly calls out Ken Jeong

    Chloe Kim called out Ken Jeong for ignoring an Instagram DM.

  • How is Pittsburgh 11-0? Steelers' recent draft success, including strong 2020 class, is a big reason

    The Steelers' recent draft success, including a surprisingly potent 2020 group, has helped them keep winning.

  • ESPN announces Dan Le Batard is leaving the network in January

    After escalating tensions with the network over the creative direction of his content, Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN.

  • Raptors' Siakam wants to rediscover joy of playing after struggling in NBA bubble

    Pascal Siakam wants to rediscover his love for the game. The Toronto Raptors forward struggled mightily in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla., when teams reconvened after the league's three-month COVID-19 suspension earlier this year. He stressed about the pandemic, worried about family, and had a difficult time compartmentalizing his life and focusing on basketball when he needed to. And he said when he looks back at footage of those games, he doesn't recognize himself.  The 26-year-old from Cameroon has always played with joy. He saw none at Walt Disney World. "I love this game and I don't ever want to play the game without any joy," Siakam said on a Zoom video call with reporters on Thursday. "You know me, I just want to have fun, I just want to be able to play the game. Work hard. Have fun . . . that's something I want to get back to." Siakam was having a career season before the global pandemic shut down the league, earning all-star honours for the first time. In the playoffs, though, he averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6 per cent from the field and just 18.9 per cent from three-point range. He had 13 points and five turnovers the Raptors' Game 7 loss to Boston in the conference semifinals. He worked with a strength and conditioning coach, chef and nutritionist in the brief off-season after his disappointment in his bubble play. Fans blasted Siakam, blaming him for Toronto's exit.  The night Toronto was eliminated, veteran guard Kyle Lowry recalled the painful days after the team was swept by Washington in 2015. He said he read every word printed about him — "Good, bad, evil, terrible, awesome" — and used it as motivation. He suggested Siakam do something similar But everyone deals with things differently, Siakam said.  "For me, if I listened to people I would never be where I am today. I think it’s something I have never done in my life," Siakam said. "If I listened to doubts or people telling me where I was supposed to be or what my ceiling was supposed to be or when I was coming into the league what I was supposed to be, how I was defined by other people — I never listened to that and I’m not going to start today." Siakam sounded testy Thursday when a reporter suggested winning the 2019 NBA title was a surprise. "What do you mean surprisingly? What does that even mean?" he scoffed. The reporter went on to explain that Golden State had been favoured, and wondered if the Raptors get back to their 2019 form?  "We didn’t have the result that we wanted last year. For every good team when you go out there and don’t get the thing that you wanted to get, you go back to the drawing board, trying hard to get back to that level," Siakam said. The Raptors arrived in their temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, just a couple of weeks after learning they wouldn't be permitted to play their home games, at least for the start of the season, at Scotiabank Arena. Siakam said he still has to find a home in Tampa — the team is currently in a hotel.  "I like Florida. It’s cool. If I had to choose, I’d definitely be somewhere warm. So Florida was definitely a no-brainer," he said. "Then again, we had to move everything, figure out practice facility, so much stuff to figure out.  "But nothing has been normal for a long time. We’re all learning. There’s nothing we can do about it. For me, I feel like my whole life has been travelling and being different places." Raptors newcomer Alex Len is similarly well-travelled. The Ukrainian big man has made NBA stops in Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento in his seven years, and had expected to re-sign during free agency with the Kings before receiving interest from the Raptors. "It was not about the money, just the opportunity to play for a top-notch, great organization," Len said, pointing out that in his seven seasons he's never played for a winning team.  "It was just an amazing opportunity for me going forward, playing in the playoffs, being a part of a winning culture." Len praised the success the Raptors have had with international players, mentioning Siakam's growth, plus Toronto's reputation for player development. "You see a lot of guys who came through here, international players and just flourishing. Even (Fred) VanVleet came in, nobody knew about the guy and you see three or four years later, he’s an all-star type player. So, everybody knows about the player development in Toronto, that’s for sure." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • These baselayer pieces make the perfect gift for women dedicated to outdoor workouts during the winter

    Canceled workouts because of inclement weather is a thing of the past thanks to these must-have items.

  • Week 14 DFS locks, fades - Lions' D'Andre Swift

    Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don offer up their DFS locks and fades for this week's slate of games, including a running back who hasn't played since November 15th.

  • Cris Collinsworth apologizes for being 'blown away' by 'ladies' who understand football

    Cris Collinsworth is sorry for thinking it's 1920, not 2020.

  • Is Michigan trying to dodge its matchup with Ohio State? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan dodging its game against Ohio State to keep the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

  • 'He’s a bit crazy:' Marvin Vettori's obsession with MMA finally paying off

    On Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2) at Apex, Vettori will face No. 4 Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Taysom Hill in for surprising test

    Taysom Hill has four rushing TDs in two starts for the Saints, but he could be in for a tougher-than-expected challenge vs. the Falcons. Our analysts reveal their Week 13 surprises.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 13 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 13.