World Series MVP Corey Seager takes shot at Astros during Rangers' championship parade

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager got the last laugh on Friday.

Seager was named the 2023 World Series MVP for the second time in his career after he lifted the Rangers to a World Series title as Texas defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. The Rangers also beat the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros en route to their first title in franchise history, but the Astros, specifically, provided bulletin-board material that Seager revisited during the Rangers' championship parade in Arlington.

"I just got one thing to say. Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series? I guess we’ll never know," Seager said Friday as he teammates and fans applauded.

Seager is directly quoting Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who directed the same dig at the Rangers after Houston clinched their third straight American League West division title on the last day of the regular season, due in part to the Rangers' losing three of four games on the final weekend.

"A lot of people were wondering what it was going to be like if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we'll never know," Bregman said as he popped a bottle of champagne in celebration.

Musician/entrepreneur Kanye West actually said it first while accepting the Best Rap Album Grammy Award in 2005: "Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win... I guess we'll never know."

Well, Bregman's words came back to bite him. The Rangers eliminated the defending champion Astros 11-4 in a decisive Game 7 win on the road in Minute Maid Park to advance to the World Series. Seager was named the World Series MVP after batting .286 with three home runs, six hits, six RBI and six runs scored in five games of the Fall Classic.

Seager also won World Series MVP honors in 2020, when the Los Angeles Dodgers won it all during the COVID-19 bubble season, but the team didn't have a championship parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This will be my first time too, so we are all really excited about it," Seager said ahead of the parade.

