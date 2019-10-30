World Series Game 7: Astros will have to 'Play ball!' without Deshaun Watson

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won't participate in the ceremonial "Play Ball" call before Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday in Houston, as originally scheduled, because of a "minor setback" with his injured left eye, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Watson has been dealing with swelling and redness after getting kicked in the eye Sunday against the Raiders.

He was at practice Wednesday as the team prepared for its game Sunday in London against the Jaguars, but "it was thought best he rest up rather than expose it to bright lights at game," the Chronicle reported.

He said Tuesday he will be good to play Sunday, despite the injury.

Deshaun Watson is practicing but won't be doing the 'Play Ball' tonight at World Series because of minor setback with left eye with swelling and it was thought best he rest up rather than expose it to bright lights at game. He is set for Sunday and said Tuesday he is good to go. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 30, 2019

Watson will be replaced at Minute Maid Park by actor and noted Texan Matthew McConaughey, ESPN.com reported.

Game time in the winner-take-all contest between the Astros and Nationals is set for shortly after 8 p.m. ET. (Fox).